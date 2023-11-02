Toyota Recalls 1.9M RAV4s for Fire Risk

The batteries can reportedly move during hard turns.

Associated Press
Nov 2, 2023
The Toyota logo is seen on a dealership, Aug. 15, 2019, in Manchester, N.H. Toyota said Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, that it is recalling nearly 1.9 million RAV4 small SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem with batteries that can move during forceful turns and potentially cause a fire.
The Toyota logo is seen on a dealership, Aug. 15, 2019, in Manchester, N.H. Toyota said Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, that it is recalling nearly 1.9 million RAV4 small SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem with batteries that can move during forceful turns and potentially cause a fire.
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota said Wednesday it is recalling nearly 1.9 million RAV4 small SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem with batteries that can move during forceful turns and potentially cause a fire.

The recall covers certain RAV4s from the 2013 through 2018 model years. Toyota said in a statement that some replacement 12-volt batteries used in the SUVs have smaller top dimensions than others. If the hold-down clamp is not tightened properly, the battery could move, allowing the positive terminal to contact the clamp and short circuit, the company said.

Toyota said it is still preparing a fix. When the remedy is ready, dealers will replace the hold-down clamp, battery tray and positive terminal cover with improved ones. The company said it will notify owners by late December.

Toyota declined to say if the problem had caused any fires, crashes or injuries.

Owners can check to see if their RAV4s are involved by going to www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering their vehicle identification number.

Latest in Recalls
7 Real-Life Manufacturing Challenges Resolved with MRP Software
Sponsored
7 Real-Life Manufacturing Challenges Resolved with MRP Software
November 1, 2023
I Stock 1327299705
Toyota Recalls Highlanders to Make Sure Bumper Covers, Hardware Can't Fall Off
October 27, 2023
Mattel's recall includes two specific toys, the Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates (left) and Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Paint (right).
Mattel Recalls Thomas & Friends Toys Over Loose High-Powered Magnets
October 19, 2023
Zipcar
NHTSA Announces Consent Order with Zipcar
October 17, 2023
Related Stories
Recall
Recalls
Future Motion Recalls Onewheel Self-Balancing Electric Skateboards
The Hyundai company logo is displayed Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo.
Recalls
Hyundai, Kia Recall Nearly 3.4M Vehicles Due to Fire Risk
This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair Elite highchairs.
Recalls
More Than 85,000 Highchairs Under Recall
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
Sponsored
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
More in Recalls
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
Sponsored
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
The webinar highlights Rockwell's recent rollout of FactoryTalk Optix - a new cloud-enabled HMI product addition to the Rockwell Automation visualization portfolio. Watch Manufacturing.net's Anna Wells and Jeff Reinke discuss a recent webinar conducted by Rockwell Automation.
October 27, 2023
Mattel's recall includes two specific toys, the Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates (left) and Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Paint (right).
Recalls
Mattel Recalls Thomas & Friends Toys Over Loose High-Powered Magnets
The small piece of plastic holding the high-powered magnet can detach or become loose.
October 19, 2023
Zipcar
Automotive
NHTSA Announces Consent Order with Zipcar
This is NHTSA’s first enforcement action against a rental car company for recalls.
October 17, 2023
The Ford company logo is shown on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2022, outside a Ford dealership in southeast Denver.
Automotive
Ford Recalls 238,000 Explorers to Replace Axle Bolts
The rear axle bolt can fail, potentially causing a loss of drive power or allowing the SUVs to roll away while in park.
October 13, 2023
Download
Recalls
Family Dollar Issues Voluntary Recall for Medical Devices
The items were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.
October 11, 2023
An ARC Automotive, Inc. manufacturing facility is seen Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Recalls
U.S. Government Ready to Recall Millions of Air Bag Inflators
A manufacturing flaw that could send metal shrapnel rocketing through a car's interior.
October 6, 2023
I Stock 503663826
Recalls
Stellantis Recalls Nearly 273,000 Ram Trucks
There is a problem between the radio software and the rear view camera.
October 3, 2023
Recall
Recalls
Future Motion Recalls Onewheel Self-Balancing Electric Skateboards
Four deaths have been reported.
September 29, 2023
The Hyundai company logo is displayed Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo.
Recalls
Hyundai, Kia Recall Nearly 3.4M Vehicles Due to Fire Risk
Fires can start while the vehicles are parked or being driven.
September 27, 2023
Final Lrt 64oz Bucket
Recalls
'Not Fried Chicken,' 'Life Is Peachy' Ice Cream Recalled
The products could be contaminated with listeria.
September 22, 2023
This photo provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows 11-Speed Bonded Hollowtech II Road Cranksets by Shimano.
Recalls
Shimano Recalls 760,000 Bike Cranksets Over Crash Hazard Following Several Injury Reports
The crank parts can separate and break.
September 22, 2023
Kraft headquarters, Northfield, Ill., March 25, 2015.
Recalls
Kraft Heinz Recalls Cheese Slices Over Choking Hazard
The problem stems from a faulty wrapping machine.
September 20, 2023
I Stock 1293101930 (1)
Recalls
'Foreign,' 'Extraneous' Materials Among the Top Reasons for Food Recalls
Recent high-profile recalls have cited rocks, insects and plastic.
September 11, 2023
Ap23248566453270
Automotive
U.S. Nears Recall of 52 Million Air Bag Inflators that Can Explode, Hurl Shrapnel
NHTSA wants ARC to recall inflators in driver and passenger front air bags from at least a dozen automakers.
September 6, 2023
This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair Elite highchairs.
Recalls
More Than 85,000 Highchairs Under Recall
The bolts securing the highchairs' seats can loosen, allowing the seats to detach.
September 5, 2023