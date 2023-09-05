More Than 85,000 Highchairs Under Recall

The bolts securing the highchairs' seats can loosen, allowing the seats to detach.

Associated Press
Sep 5, 2023
This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair Elite highchairs.
This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair Elite highchairs.
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 85,000 highchairs sold at major retailers across North America are being recalled due to a fall hazard that has resulted in a handful of injuries, according to federal regulators.

Toy and nursey product company TOMY International Inc. is recalling about 83,000 of its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs sold in the U.S. — and another 2,850 in Canada, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based distributor and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

According to this week's recall notice, the bolts securing the highchairs' seats can loosen, allowing the seats to detach. TOMY has received 34 reports to date of the chair separating from the base, the CPSC said Thursday. This has lead to two dozen falls that resulted in 11 injuries, like bruising or scratches.

The highchairs under recall were sold in-person and online through retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Toys 'R' Us, Amazon and Walmart, TOMY and the CPSC said. The "Flair" highchairs were sold from 2008 to 2009, while the "Flair Elite" models were sold from 2008 to 2017.

Consumers can identify the products with their model number and manufacturing date codes. All of the recalled highchairs, which come in multiple colors, were made in China before 2016.

Those in possession of the recalled highchairs are instructed to stop using them immediately. TOMY notes "there is no need for consumers to return the highchair" — instead, impacted customers are urged to contact the company for a free repair kit.

TOMY said customers will receive a set of bolts and split and flat washers to repair the highchairs.

Latest in Recalls
This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair Elite highchairs.
More Than 85,000 Highchairs Under Recall
September 5, 2023
I Stock 1356478380
FDA Issues Warning to 3 Infant Formula Manufacturers
September 1, 2023
The Kia logo brands a steering wheel inside of a Kia car dealership in Elmhurst, Ill., Oct. 5, 2012.
Kia Recalls Cars to Fix Trunk Latch
August 31, 2023
A Nissan logo is seen on a car at its showroom in Tokyo, Feb. 21, 2023.
Nissan Recalling More Than 236,000 Cars
August 21, 2023
Related Stories
The Kia logo brands a steering wheel inside of a Kia car dealership in Elmhurst, Ill., Oct. 5, 2012.
Recalls
Kia Recalls Cars to Fix Trunk Latch
A Nissan logo is seen on a car at its showroom in Tokyo, Feb. 21, 2023.
Recalls
Nissan Recalling More Than 236,000 Cars
Recall
Recalls
CPSC Warning: Stop Using Recalled Gree Dehumidifiers
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Recalls
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 30, 2023
The Kia logo brands a steering wheel inside of a Kia car dealership in Elmhurst, Ill., Oct. 5, 2012.
Recalls
Kia Recalls Cars to Fix Trunk Latch
It won't open from the inside and could trap people.
August 31, 2023
A Nissan logo is seen on a car at its showroom in Tokyo, Feb. 21, 2023.
Recalls
Nissan Recalling More Than 236,000 Cars
The problem that can cause loss of steering control.
August 21, 2023
Recall
Recalls
CPSC Warning: Stop Using Recalled Gree Dehumidifiers
Four deaths may be tied to recalled units.
August 17, 2023
A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo.
Recalls
Hyundai, Kia Recall Nearly 92,000 Vehicles, Tell Owners to Park Them Outside
An electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.
August 3, 2023
Ap23213449040494
Automotive
GM Recalls Nearly 900 Vehicles with Takata Air Bag Inflators
The automaker has blamed a manufacturing problem.
August 1, 2023
A 2021 F-150 pickup truck at a Ford dealer in southeast Denver, Oct. 24, 2021.
Recalls
Ford Recalls 870K F-150 Pickups in U.S.
Parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly.
July 28, 2023
I Stock 958146390
Recalls
Salmonella in Ground Beef Sickens People in 4 States, CDC Says
Those affected reported eating 80% lean ground beef bought from ShopRite stores.
July 26, 2023
This photo provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups.
Recalls
Cupkin Children's Cups Sold on Amazon Recalled over Newly Detected Lead Levels
The manufacturer admitted fault.
July 24, 2023
I Stock 478032540
Recalls
Faulty Valve Blamed in Frozen Fruit Bar Recall
Dreyer's said trace levels of milk may have entered the production process.
July 20, 2023
I Stock 1303545905
Recalls
Perdue Brand Recalls Sausage Products Over Allergen
Customers received beef wieners in cartons labeled as hot smoked sausage.
July 11, 2023
Produced by Rebel Spirit, Mafia Funeral tested positive for aspergillus.
Recalls
Oregon Recalls Cannabis from Multiple Producers for Aspergillus, Heavy Metals
The batches were harvested before the state changed rules for microbiological and heavy metal testing.
June 27, 2023
Ap23175762730694
Automotive
Ford Explorer Recall Prompts Transportation Department Investigation
The recall impacted more than a quarter-million SUVs in the U.S.
June 26, 2023
A long row of unsold 2020 Odyssey minivans sits at a Honda dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo on April 5, 2020. Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.
Recalls
Honda Recalls Nearly 1.2M Vehicles over Dash Cams
The problem was traced to a faulty coaxial cable connector and can increase the risk of a crash.
June 23, 2023
Ap23164455934677
Automotive
Stellantis Recalling Over 354,000 Jeeps Worldwide
The rear coil springs can detach while they're moving.
June 13, 2023