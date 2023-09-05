More Than 85,000 Highchairs Under Recall

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 85,000 highchairs sold at major retailers across North America are being recalled due to a fall hazard that has resulted in a handful of injuries, according to federal regulators.

Toy and nursey product company TOMY International Inc. is recalling about 83,000 of its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs sold in the U.S. — and another 2,850 in Canada, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based distributor and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

According to this week's recall notice, the bolts securing the highchairs' seats can loosen, allowing the seats to detach. TOMY has received 34 reports to date of the chair separating from the base, the CPSC said Thursday. This has lead to two dozen falls that resulted in 11 injuries, like bruising or scratches.

The highchairs under recall were sold in-person and online through retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Toys 'R' Us, Amazon and Walmart, TOMY and the CPSC said. The "Flair" highchairs were sold from 2008 to 2009, while the "Flair Elite" models were sold from 2008 to 2017.

Consumers can identify the products with their model number and manufacturing date codes. All of the recalled highchairs, which come in multiple colors, were made in China before 2016.

Those in possession of the recalled highchairs are instructed to stop using them immediately. TOMY notes "there is no need for consumers to return the highchair" — instead, impacted customers are urged to contact the company for a free repair kit.

TOMY said customers will receive a set of bolts and split and flat washers to repair the highchairs.