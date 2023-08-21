Nissan Recalling More Than 236,000 Cars

The problem that can cause loss of steering control.

Associated Press
Aug 21, 2023
A Nissan logo is seen on a car at its showroom in Tokyo, Feb. 21, 2023.
A Nissan logo is seen on a car at its showroom in Tokyo, Feb. 21, 2023.
AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.

The recall covers certain Sentra compact cars from the 2020 through 2022 model years. Tie rods help vehicles move the wheels for steering.

Nissan says in documents posted Saturday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that if tie rods become bent, they can break and affect the steering, increasing the risk of a crash.

Owners should contact dealers if their steering wheel is off center or they feel a vibration. At first, dealers will inspect and replace any bent or broken tie rods. Once a new design is available, they will replace both the left and right tie rods at no cost to owners.

Letters notifying owners will be mailed starting Oct. 5. A second letter will go out once parts are available.

Many of the same vehicles were recalled in 2021 to fix the same problem, the documents say. Cars repaired under the previous recall will need to get the new tie rods when they are ready.

Latest in Recalls
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 18, 2023
Recall
CPSC Warning: Stop Using Recalled Gree Dehumidifiers
August 17, 2023
A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo.
Hyundai, Kia Recall Nearly 92,000 Vehicles, Tell Owners to Park Them Outside
August 3, 2023
Ap23213449040494
GM Recalls Nearly 900 Vehicles with Takata Air Bag Inflators
August 1, 2023
Related Stories
Recall
Recalls
CPSC Warning: Stop Using Recalled Gree Dehumidifiers
A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo.
Recalls
Hyundai, Kia Recall Nearly 92,000 Vehicles, Tell Owners to Park Them Outside
A 2021 F-150 pickup truck at a Ford dealer in southeast Denver, Oct. 24, 2021.
Recalls
Ford Recalls 870K F-150 Pickups in U.S.
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
Sponsored
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
More in Recalls
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
August 18, 2023
A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo.
Recalls
Hyundai, Kia Recall Nearly 92,000 Vehicles, Tell Owners to Park Them Outside
An electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.
August 3, 2023
Ap23213449040494
Automotive
GM Recalls Nearly 900 Vehicles with Takata Air Bag Inflators
The automaker has blamed a manufacturing problem.
August 1, 2023
A 2021 F-150 pickup truck at a Ford dealer in southeast Denver, Oct. 24, 2021.
Recalls
Ford Recalls 870K F-150 Pickups in U.S.
Parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly.
July 28, 2023
I Stock 958146390
Recalls
Salmonella in Ground Beef Sickens People in 4 States, CDC Says
Those affected reported eating 80% lean ground beef bought from ShopRite stores.
July 26, 2023
This photo provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups.
Recalls
Cupkin Children's Cups Sold on Amazon Recalled over Newly Detected Lead Levels
The manufacturer admitted fault.
July 24, 2023
I Stock 478032540
Recalls
Faulty Valve Blamed in Frozen Fruit Bar Recall
Dreyer's said trace levels of milk may have entered the production process.
July 20, 2023
I Stock 1303545905
Recalls
Perdue Brand Recalls Sausage Products Over Allergen
Customers received beef wieners in cartons labeled as hot smoked sausage.
July 11, 2023
Produced by Rebel Spirit, Mafia Funeral tested positive for aspergillus.
Recalls
Oregon Recalls Cannabis from Multiple Producers for Aspergillus, Heavy Metals
The batches were harvested before the state changed rules for microbiological and heavy metal testing.
June 27, 2023
Ap23175762730694
Automotive
Ford Explorer Recall Prompts Transportation Department Investigation
The recall impacted more than a quarter-million SUVs in the U.S.
June 26, 2023
A long row of unsold 2020 Odyssey minivans sits at a Honda dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo on April 5, 2020. Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.
Recalls
Honda Recalls Nearly 1.2M Vehicles over Dash Cams
The problem was traced to a faulty coaxial cable connector and can increase the risk of a crash.
June 23, 2023
Ap23164455934677
Automotive
Stellantis Recalling Over 354,000 Jeeps Worldwide
The rear coil springs can detach while they're moving.
June 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 09 At 9 44 16 Am
Recalls
Ashley Furniture Recalls Over 250K 'Party Time' Power Loveseats Due to Fire Hazard
The loveseats, sofas and recliners feature cup holders with LED lighting that can overheat.
June 9, 2023
The EGO Power+ Model HT2410 Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers were recalled on June 01, 2023.
Recalls
Chervon Recalls Nearly 90,000 Hedge Trimmers After Laceration Injury Reports
The trimmers' rear switch trigger can fail.
June 2, 2023
Recall
Recalls
Jaguar Recalls I-Pace EVs Due to Fire Risk in Batteries
Documents say the vehicle batteries were made by LG Energy Solution.
May 31, 2023