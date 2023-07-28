Ford Recalls 870K F-150 Pickups in U.S.

Parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly.

Associated Press
Jul 28, 2023
A 2021 F-150 pickup truck at a Ford dealer in southeast Denver, Oct. 24, 2021.
A 2021 F-150 pickup truck at a Ford dealer in southeast Denver, Oct. 24, 2021.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 870,000 newer F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the electric parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly.

The recall covers certain pickups from the 2021 through 2023 model years with single exhaust systems. Ford's F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the U.S.

The company says in documents posted by government safety regulators Friday that a rear wiring bundle can come in contact with the rear axle housing. That can chafe the wiring and cause a short circuit, which can turn on the parking brake without action from the driver, increasing the risk of a crash.

Drivers may see a parking brake warning light and a warning message on the dashboard.

Ford says in documents that it has 918 warranty claims and three field reports of wire chafing in North America. Of these, 299 indicated unexpected parking brake activation, and 19 of these happened while the trucks were being driven.

The company says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will inspect the rear wiring harness. If protective tape is worn through, the harness will be replaced. If the tape isn't worn, dealers will install a protective tie strap and tape wrap.

Owners will be notified by letter starting Sept. 11.

Owners with questions can call Ford customer service at (866) 436-7332.

Latest in Recalls
Embrace the Shift: 6 Simple Steps for Manufacturers to Go Paperless Now
Sponsored
Embrace the Shift: 6 Simple Steps for Manufacturers to Go Paperless Now
July 11, 2023
This photo provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups.
Cupkin Children's Cups Sold on Amazon Recalled over Newly Detected Lead Levels
July 24, 2023
I Stock 478032540
Faulty Valve Blamed in Frozen Fruit Bar Recall
July 20, 2023
I Stock 1303545905
Perdue Brand Recalls Sausage Products Over Allergen
July 11, 2023
Related Stories
This photo provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups.
Recalls
Cupkin Children's Cups Sold on Amazon Recalled over Newly Detected Lead Levels
A long row of unsold 2020 Odyssey minivans sits at a Honda dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo on April 5, 2020. Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.
Recalls
Honda Recalls Nearly 1.2M Vehicles over Dash Cams
Recall
Recalls
Jaguar Recalls I-Pace EVs Due to Fire Risk in Batteries
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Recalls
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
Sponsored
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
Changing customer expectations, increasing costs and competitive pressures are forcing manufacturers to rethink how they engage with buyers. Watch How to Transform your Digital Sales and Self Service, a new video podcast on-demand from Manufacturing.net, featuring Adobe.
June 28, 2023
I Stock 478032540
Recalls
Faulty Valve Blamed in Frozen Fruit Bar Recall
Dreyer's said trace levels of milk may have entered the production process.
July 20, 2023
I Stock 1303545905
Recalls
Perdue Brand Recalls Sausage Products Over Allergen
Customers received beef wieners in cartons labeled as hot smoked sausage.
July 11, 2023
Produced by Rebel Spirit, Mafia Funeral tested positive for aspergillus.
Recalls
Oregon Recalls Cannabis from Multiple Producers for Aspergillus, Heavy Metals
The batches were harvested before the state changed rules for microbiological and heavy metal testing.
June 27, 2023
Ap23175762730694
Automotive
Ford Explorer Recall Prompts Transportation Department Investigation
The recall impacted more than a quarter-million SUVs in the U.S.
June 26, 2023
A long row of unsold 2020 Odyssey minivans sits at a Honda dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo on April 5, 2020. Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.
Recalls
Honda Recalls Nearly 1.2M Vehicles over Dash Cams
The problem was traced to a faulty coaxial cable connector and can increase the risk of a crash.
June 23, 2023
Ap23164455934677
Automotive
Stellantis Recalling Over 354,000 Jeeps Worldwide
The rear coil springs can detach while they're moving.
June 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 09 At 9 44 16 Am
Recalls
Ashley Furniture Recalls Over 250K 'Party Time' Power Loveseats Due to Fire Hazard
The loveseats, sofas and recliners feature cup holders with LED lighting that can overheat.
June 9, 2023
The EGO Power+ Model HT2410 Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers were recalled on June 01, 2023.
Recalls
Chervon Recalls Nearly 90,000 Hedge Trimmers After Laceration Injury Reports
The trimmers' rear switch trigger can fail.
June 2, 2023
Recall
Recalls
Jaguar Recalls I-Pace EVs Due to Fire Risk in Batteries
Documents say the vehicle batteries were made by LG Energy Solution.
May 31, 2023
Ap23125497760847
Automotive
Ford Recalls SUVs, Some for a Second Time
Some of the vehicles were recalled for the same problem earlier this year, but the remedy didn't work.
May 18, 2023
This is the Jeep logo on the front end of a Jeep Cherokee on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016.
Automotive
Stellantis Recalls Nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs
The power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off.
May 16, 2023
The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Recalls
Tennessee Company Refuses Request to Recall 67M Air Bag Inflators
The NHTSA demanded that ARC Automotive Inc recall 67 million inflators.
May 15, 2023
Tesla
Recalls
China Orders Recall of 1.1M Teslas to Fix Accelerator Pedal Problem
Drivers aren't able to select the regenerative braking system.
May 12, 2023
A Peloton logo is seen on the company's stationary bicycle on Nov. 19, 2019, in San Francisco, Calif.
Recalls
Peloton Recalls More Than 2M Exercise Bikes
The seat post assembly can break during use.
May 11, 2023