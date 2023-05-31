Jaguar Recalls I-Pace EVs Due to Fire Risk in Batteries

Documents say the vehicle batteries were made by LG Energy Solution.

Associated Press
May 31, 2023
Recall
iStock

DETROIT (AP) — Jaguar is recalling more than 6,000 I-Pace electric SUVs in the U.S. due to the risk of the high-voltage battery overheating and catching fire.

The recall is the latest in a series of electric vehicle battery recalls because of the potential for fires.

Documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the recall covers all of the SUVs from the 2019 through 2024 model years.

The documents say the vehicle batteries were made by LG Energy Solution, which is under investigation by the NHTSA after five automakers issued recalls due to possible defects that could cause fires or stalling.

The NHTSA opened the probe in April of 2022 covering more than 138,000 vehicles with the South Korean company's lithium-ion batteries.

General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Stellantis and Volkswagen have issued recalls since February of 2020, most due to internal battery failures that can increase the risk of fires.

The agency says it will write to LG and other companies that might have bought similar batteries to make sure recalls are being done when needed.

Messages were left early Wednesday seeking comment from LG and Jaguar-Land Rover.

The investigation is another bug in a growing global rollout of electric vehicles by all automakers to replace internal combustion vehicles to cut emissions and fight climate change. Ford and BMW also have recalled batteries in recent years. Also, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board investigated a series of fires in Tesla vehicles and said the high-voltage lithium-ion batteries pose safety risks to first responders after crashes.

Many governments are counting on counting EVs to replace gasoline-burning vehicles that emit greenhouse gases that cause global warming.

Documents in the Jaguar recall say the battery energy control module software will be updated by a dealer or online. The dealers also will replace battery modules if needed.

The documents say that Jaguar has received eight reports of vehicle fires in the U.S. starting in June of 2019.

Latest in Recalls
Recall
Jaguar Recalls I-Pace EVs Due to Fire Risk in Batteries
May 31, 2023
Ap23125497760847
Ford Recalls SUVs, Some for a Second Time
May 18, 2023
This is the Jeep logo on the front end of a Jeep Cherokee on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016.
Stellantis Recalls Nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs
May 16, 2023
The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee Company Refuses Request to Recall 67M Air Bag Inflators
May 15, 2023
Related Stories
The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Recalls
Tennessee Company Refuses Request to Recall 67M Air Bag Inflators
Tesla
Recalls
China Orders Recall of 1.1M Teslas to Fix Accelerator Pedal Problem
Ford
Recalls
Ford Recalls Some Vehicles for Air Bag Inflator Installation
Snow coats the trees and cars in Edwards, Colo., Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The new snow was wet and heavy.
Recalls
Michelin Recalls Snow Tires That Don't Have Enough Traction
More in Recalls
Ap23125497760847
Automotive
Ford Recalls SUVs, Some for a Second Time
Some of the vehicles were recalled for the same problem earlier this year, but the remedy didn't work.
May 18, 2023
This is the Jeep logo on the front end of a Jeep Cherokee on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016.
Automotive
Stellantis Recalls Nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs
The power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off.
May 16, 2023
The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Recalls
Tennessee Company Refuses Request to Recall 67M Air Bag Inflators
The NHTSA demanded that ARC Automotive Inc recall 67 million inflators.
May 15, 2023
Tesla
Recalls
China Orders Recall of 1.1M Teslas to Fix Accelerator Pedal Problem
Drivers aren't able to select the regenerative braking system.
May 12, 2023
A Peloton logo is seen on the company's stationary bicycle on Nov. 19, 2019, in San Francisco, Calif.
Recalls
Peloton Recalls More Than 2M Exercise Bikes
The seat post assembly can break during use.
May 11, 2023
Frito Lay I Stock 1353447213
Recalls
Frito-Lay Recalls Potato Chips
A small number of Lay's chips may contain an allergen.
May 5, 2023
Ford
Recalls
Ford Recalls Some Vehicles for Air Bag Inflator Installation
The recall includes 231,942 vehicles.
May 5, 2023
I Stock 1341335799
Recalls
GM Recalls 40,000 Pickups to Fix Fire Risk
GM said it's not aware of any injuries related to the condition.
April 24, 2023
Ap23110709227329
Automotive
Thefts Prompt 17 States to Urge Recall of Kia, Hyundai Cars
Videos circulating on the social media service TikTok have shown how people can start Kia and Hyundai models by using only a screwdriver and a USB cable.
April 21, 2023
Snow coats the trees and cars in Edwards, Colo., Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The new snow was wet and heavy.
Recalls
Michelin Recalls Snow Tires That Don't Have Enough Traction
Initial tire testing was done with the wrong tire pressure.
April 20, 2023
This Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, shows Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV in Detroit. General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit recalled 300 robotaxis to update software after one of them rear-ended a municipal bus in San Francisco. Cruise says in government documents posted Friday, April 7, 2023, that the robotaxi inaccurately predicted how the bus would move as it pulled out of a bus stop on March 23.
Automotive
GM Cruise Recalls 300 Robotaxis After Crash Involving Bus
Cruise characterized the crash as a fender-bender.
April 7, 2023
People walk near the logo of Honda Motor Company at a showroom Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Tokyo.
Recalls
Honda Recalls CR-Vs in Cold States to Fix Frame Rust Problem
Salt can accumulate and cause corrosion, and the rear trailing arm can detach.
April 6, 2023
Honda
Recalls
Honda Recalls More Than 330,000 Vehicles
The side-view mirror glass could fall out.
March 28, 2023
I Stock 1143375932 (1)
Automotive
More Hyundais, Kias Recalled for Fire Risk
Vehicle owners for more than 570,000 vehicles told to park outside and away from structures.
March 23, 2023
Ap23081607509247
Recalls
More Deaths, Injuries Linked to Recalled Eyedrops
The eyedrops from EzriCare and Delsam Phama were recalled in February.
March 22, 2023