China Orders Recall of 1.1M Teslas to Fix Accelerator Pedal Problem

Drivers aren't able to select the regenerative braking system.

Associated Press
May 12, 2023
Tesla
iStock

DETROIT (AP) — Chinese safety regulators have ordered Tesla to recall 1.1 million vehicles because drivers might step on the accelerator for too long, increasing the risk of a crash.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said in a notice Friday that the recall involves imported Model S, X and 3 models as well as the Chinese-made Models Y and 3. The models were produced between January 12, 2019 and April 24, 2023, but it wasn't clear from the notice whether those dates applied only to the Chinese-made vehicles.

The recall, which starts May 29, was triggered because drivers aren't able to select the regenerative braking system and because of the lack of a warning when they press hard on the accelerator pedal, the watchdog said on its website.

The combination of these issues "may increase the probability of mistakenly stepping on the accelerator pedal for a long time, which may increase the risk of collision and pose a safety hazard," it said.

Regenerative braking takes energy that would be lost from stopping a vehicle and uses it to help recharge the battery in electric and gas-electric hybrid vehicles. When it's operating, vehicles don't coast as well as they do without it.

Tesla will use an online software update to fix the problem, the regulator said.

It wasn't clear whether the recall would be extended to other markets. Messages were left Friday for Tesla and the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Latest in Recalls
Tesla
China Orders Recall of 1.1M Teslas to Fix Accelerator Pedal Problem
May 12, 2023
A Peloton logo is seen on the company's stationary bicycle on Nov. 19, 2019, in San Francisco, Calif.
Peloton Recalls More Than 2M Exercise Bikes
May 11, 2023
Frito Lay I Stock 1353447213
Frito-Lay Recalls Potato Chips
May 5, 2023
Ford
Ford Recalls Some Vehicles for Air Bag Inflator Installation
May 5, 2023
Related Stories
Ford
Recalls
Ford Recalls Some Vehicles for Air Bag Inflator Installation
Snow coats the trees and cars in Edwards, Colo., Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The new snow was wet and heavy.
Recalls
Michelin Recalls Snow Tires That Don't Have Enough Traction
People walk near the logo of Honda Motor Company at a showroom Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Tokyo.
Recalls
Honda Recalls CR-Vs in Cold States to Fix Frame Rust Problem
Honda
Recalls
Honda Recalls More Than 330,000 Vehicles
More in Recalls
A Peloton logo is seen on the company's stationary bicycle on Nov. 19, 2019, in San Francisco, Calif.
Recalls
Peloton Recalls More Than 2M Exercise Bikes
The seat post assembly can break during use.
May 11, 2023
Frito Lay I Stock 1353447213
Recalls
Frito-Lay Recalls Potato Chips
A small number of Lay's chips may contain an allergen.
May 5, 2023
Ford
Recalls
Ford Recalls Some Vehicles for Air Bag Inflator Installation
The recall includes 231,942 vehicles.
May 5, 2023
I Stock 1341335799
Recalls
GM Recalls 40,000 Pickups to Fix Fire Risk
GM said it's not aware of any injuries related to the condition.
April 24, 2023
Ap23110709227329
Automotive
Thefts Prompt 17 States to Urge Recall of Kia, Hyundai Cars
Videos circulating on the social media service TikTok have shown how people can start Kia and Hyundai models by using only a screwdriver and a USB cable.
April 21, 2023
Snow coats the trees and cars in Edwards, Colo., Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The new snow was wet and heavy.
Recalls
Michelin Recalls Snow Tires That Don't Have Enough Traction
Initial tire testing was done with the wrong tire pressure.
April 20, 2023
This Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, shows Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV in Detroit. General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit recalled 300 robotaxis to update software after one of them rear-ended a municipal bus in San Francisco. Cruise says in government documents posted Friday, April 7, 2023, that the robotaxi inaccurately predicted how the bus would move as it pulled out of a bus stop on March 23.
Automotive
GM Cruise Recalls 300 Robotaxis After Crash Involving Bus
Cruise characterized the crash as a fender-bender.
April 7, 2023
People walk near the logo of Honda Motor Company at a showroom Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Tokyo.
Recalls
Honda Recalls CR-Vs in Cold States to Fix Frame Rust Problem
Salt can accumulate and cause corrosion, and the rear trailing arm can detach.
April 6, 2023
Honda
Recalls
Honda Recalls More Than 330,000 Vehicles
The side-view mirror glass could fall out.
March 28, 2023
I Stock 1143375932 (1)
Automotive
More Hyundais, Kias Recalled for Fire Risk
Vehicle owners for more than 570,000 vehicles told to park outside and away from structures.
March 23, 2023
Ap23081607509247
Recalls
More Deaths, Injuries Linked to Recalled Eyedrops
The eyedrops from EzriCare and Delsam Phama were recalled in February.
March 22, 2023
I Stock 1212370335
Recalls
Gerber Infant Formula Recalled
The recall affects Good Start formula produced at a Wisconsin facility.
March 20, 2023
A logo on a vehicle at a Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Automotive
Ford Recalls 1.5M Vehicles to Fix Brake Hoses, Wiper Arms
Ford says it's aware of one crash.
March 17, 2023
This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.
Recalls
Honda Recalling 500,000 Vehicles to Fix Seat Belt Problem
The surface coating on the channel for the buckle can deteriorate over time.
March 15, 2023
This photo provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows YETI Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler. U.S. product regulators said Thursday, March 9, 2023, that Yeti has recalled 1.9 million coolers and gear cases because magnets can come detached from them, posing a risk of serious injury or death.
Recalls
Yeti Recalls 1.9 Million Coolers, Cases for Magnet Hazard
The closures on the recalled products can fail.
March 9, 2023