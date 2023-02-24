2 Million Air Fryers Recalled for Fire Risk

Consumers should stop using the air fryers immediately.

Dee-Ann Durbin
Feb 24, 2023
This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Cosori air fryer. Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Cosori air fryer. Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP

Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday. The agency said consumers should stop using the air fryers immediately.

The recall involves multiple model numbers in 3.7-quart and 5.8-quart sizes. All of the units have the Cosori brand name on the front.

The air fryers were sold between June 2018 and December 2022 in Best Buy, Target and Home Depot stores and online at Amazon, Walmart and other retailers. They cost between $70 and $130.

Consumers should contact Cosori at recall.cosori.com to receive a free replacement air fryer or another product. Consumers must provide their contact information and a photo of their recalled unit. Receipts aren’t needed.

The Cosori brand is owned by Vesync, a company based in Shenzen, China. Vesync has received 205 reports of air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating or smoking. There have been 10 reports of minor burns and 23 reports of minor property damage, the agency said.

