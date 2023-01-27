Gas Range Recall Expanded Due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Risk

Designer appliances company ZLINE expanded a recall of its gas ranges due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. The announcement added 48-inch gas ranges to the recalled list that already featured the 30-inch and 36-inch sizes.

ZLINE said the oven of the gas ranges could emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, which poses a severe risk of injury or death.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said it received 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission and three reports of consumers who sought medical attention.

The updated recall includes approximately 30,000 units with model numbers RG48, RGS-48, RGB-48, RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36 and RGB-36.

ZLINE said consumers should immediately stop using the oven compartment of the recalled ranges until it is repaired. Consumers can contact ZLINE for free in-home repairs.