Ram Recalls 1.4M Trucks; Tailgates Can Open Unexpectedly

Owners should make sure they secure any cargo in the beds.

Associated Press
Dec 13, 2022
This is the 2020 Ram truck logo on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh. Stellantis is recalling nearly 250,000 heavy duty diesel Ram trucks in the U.S., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 because transmission fluid can leak and cause engine fires. The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Ram 2500 and some 2020 through 2022 Ram 3500 trucks.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling about 1.4 million pickup trucks worldwide because the tailgates may not close completely and cargo could spill onto the road.

The recall covers Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2019 to 2022 model years.

The company, formerly Fiat Chrysler, says it found that striker plates on the pickups may not be lined up right to allow complete closure. Stellantis says it's not aware of any related crashes or injuries.

Most of the recalled trucks are in North America.

Dealers will inspect the tailgate striker alignment and adjust it if necessary. Customers will be notified starting Jan. 27. In the meantime, Stellantis says owners should make sure they secure any cargo in the beds.

Pickups with “multi-function tailgates,” the Ram 1500 Classic, and trucks with sensors that alert drivers to unsecured tailgates are not affected by the recall, the company says.

November 21, 2022
I Stock 1353837770
Massachusetts Company Recalls Candy Corn
September 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 10 58 58 Am
Chicken, Pork Sausage Found to Contain Plastic
September 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 26 At 10 01 19 Am
Animal Cookies Recalled Over Metal Pieces
August 26, 2022
Subaru
Recalls
Park Outdoors: Subaru Recalls Ascent SUVs Due to Fire Risk
In this Oct. 20, 2019 file photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold vehicle at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapors onto a hot engine and cause fires. The recall covers Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs from the 2020 through 2023 model years with 1.5-liter, three-cylinder engines.
Recalls
Ford Recalls 634K SUVs Due to Fuel Leaks and Fire Risk
Tesla
Recalls
Tesla Recalls 300K Vehicles Over Taillight Software Glitch
