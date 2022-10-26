Park Outside Again: Kia Recalls SUVs for Engine Fire Risk

Fires can start while the engines are running or when they're turned off.

Associated Press
Oct 26, 2022
The company logo shines off the hood of a 2021 K5 sedan on display in the Kia exhibit at the Denver auto show Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Elitch's Gardens in downtown Denver.
The company logo shines off the hood of a 2021 K5 sedan on display in the Kia exhibit at the Denver auto show Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Elitch's Gardens in downtown Denver.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

Kia is telling owners of nearly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors and away from structures after getting reports of more engine fires.

It's the second time that Sportages from the 2008 and 2009 model years have been recalled due to fire risks that apparently can start near a hydraulic engine control device.

Documents posted Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say fires can start while the engines are running or when they're turned off.

The SUVs were recalled in 2016 due to corrosion in a wiring harness near the engine control unit.

The Korean automaker says it has reports of eight fires and 15 cases of melting or damage since April of 2017. No injuries were reported.

The company says owners should park outside and away from structures and other vehicles until it figures out the cause of the fires and develops a remedy.

Owners will be notified by letter starting Dec. 22.

Chicken, Pork Sausage Found to Contain Plastic
Chicken, Pork Sausage Found to Contain Plastic
September 8, 2022
Animal Cookies Recalled Over Metal Pieces
Animal Cookies Recalled Over Metal Pieces
August 26, 2022
FDA offices in Silver Spring, Md., Dec. 10, 2020.
FDA Targets Illegal Nicotine Gummies in New Warning Letter
August 19, 2022
