VW Recalls 246K Vehicles for Unexpected Braking

Warning lights and alarms would go off, the driver's side windows would roll down and the SUVs would suddenly brake.

Mar 18th, 2022
Tom Krisher
Kendall Heiman stands with the loner car she has driven for the past two months, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan., while a dealership works to repair her Volkswagen 2021 Atlas Cross Sport after the car slammed on the brakes for no reason on Jan. 5. Heiman and a dozen other Cross Sport owners have filed complaints about the issues with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Kendall Heiman stands with the loner car she has driven for the past two months, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan., while a dealership works to repair her Volkswagen 2021 Atlas Cross Sport after the car slammed on the brakes for no reason on Jan. 5. Heiman and a dozen other Cross Sport owners have filed complaints about the issues with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling more than 246,000 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because faulty wiring harnesses can make them brake unexpectedly, sometimes while in traffic.

The recall comes three days after The Associated Press reported that 47 people had complained to U.S. safety regulators about the problem, some reporting nearly being rear-ended by other vehicles. Many reported that warning lights and alarms would go off, the driver's side windows would roll down and the SUVs would suddenly brake while in traffic.

Volkswagen says in documents posted Friday by The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the recall covers certain Atlas SUVs from the 2019 through 2023 model years, as well as the 2020 through 2023 Atlas Cross Sport.

The documents say the electrical contacts on a wiring harness in either of the front doors can corrode, interrupting electrical connections. The problem can cause the side air bags to deploy late in a crash, and the parking brake can come on unexpectedly. Volkswagen says in documents that the SUVs can brake at speeds below 1.8 miles per hour (3 kilometers per hour).

But many of those who complained to NHTSA said the unwanted braking happened while they were driving on city streets, putting them in danger. A driver from Mansfield, Ohio, wrote in a complaint that the braking happened multiple times at speeds of 25 to 70 miles per hour.

Kendall Heiman, a Lawrence, Kansas, clinical social worker, said her 2021 Atlas Cross Sport tried to stop multiple times while she was driving on roads, often while it was decelerating. Heiman said she was nearly rear-ended by another SUV while heading into a roundabout. It also braked while she was exiting a highway, she said.

She and others complained that VW had no parts available to fix their vehicles, which sat at dealerships for more than two months. Heiman was given loaner cars, but some of those who complained to NHTSA said they were told by dealers that VW would not provide loaners.

Documents filed with the government by VW show the company started getting complaints in 2020. An analysis was started, but VW initially handled the problem as a regular quality issue. In 2021 the company began analyzing parts taken from vehicles, and it found the corrosion problem in a lab.

In February of 2022, NHTSA asked for a meeting after seeing consumer complaints, and a meeting was scheduled for March 10. VW decided to do a recall on March 4, “out of an abundance of caution,” the documents said.

The documents say a repair is being developed. Owners will get letters telling them of the safety risk starting May 10, and a second one will be sent when the remedy is available.

Complaints started to come in to NHTSA in the fall of 2020. Many owners, including Heiman, said alarms would beep, dashboard warning lights would come on, the driver's side windows would roll down and the mystery braking would happen. A review of the complaints found no reports of crashes.

Heiman's SUV received a replacement wiring harness last week, shortly after a reporter contacted her dealership. Wiring harnesses are bundles of wires that handle multiple electrical connections in vehicles.

More in Recalls
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 1st, 2022
The recall covers certain F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickups from the 2017 through 2022 model years. The trucks have gasoline engines and aluminum drive shafts.
Ford Recalls Heavy-Duty Pickups; Drive Shafts Can Fracture
The issue can cause a loss of power.
Feb 24th, 2022
Ford is recalling more than 330,000 Mustangs in the U.S., Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, to fix backup camera displays that go blank or become distorted. The recall covers cars from the 2015 to 2017 model years.
Ford Recalls 330,000 Mustangs to Fix Rear Camera Problem
Ford said in documents it knows of two related crashes.
Feb 23rd, 2022
Ep18 V2 Tn
Recall Recap: Ice Cream Recall Expands, Tons of Pot Pie & Chili
Here's the recall items from the USDA and FDA that we covered over the past week.
Feb 21st, 2022
I Stock 492486990 (1)
Family Dollar Recalls Products from 400 Stores After Rodent Infestation
It covers human and animal pet food, dietary supplements, drugs and medical devices supplied by an Arkansas distribution center.
Feb 21st, 2022
Recall17tn
Recall Recap: Recalls Expanded for Dried Plumbs, Enoki Mushrooms
Here's the recalls we covered this past week from the FDA and USDA.
Feb 14th, 2022
The recall is the fourth made public in the last two weeks as U.S. safety regulators increase scrutiny of the nation’s largest electric vehicle maker.
Tesla Recalls More Vehicles as U.S. Agency Increases Scrutiny
It is the fourth Tesla recall made public in the last two weeks.
Feb 10th, 2022
The latest in a series of recent recalls covers certain 2021 and 2022 Models 3, S, and X, and some 2020 through 2022 Model Y vehicles.
Tesla Recall: Heat Pump Won't Defrost Windshield Fast Enough
A software error can cause a valve in the vehicles' heat pumps to open unintentionally.
Feb 9th, 2022
Ep16tn2
Recall Recap: Undeclared Allergens, Listeria and Too Much Lead
Here's a quick look at the food & beverage recalls and health alerts posted by the FDA and USDA over the past couple weeks.
Feb 7th, 2022
Ram logo at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb. 14, 2019.
Ram Trucks Recalled to Tighten Windshield Wiper Nuts
The wiper arms may loosen, possibly causing a malfunction that can reduce visibility.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Tesla is recalling more than 817,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the seat belt reminder chimes may not sound when the vehicles are started and the driver hasn’t buckled up.
Tesla Recalls Over 800K Vehicles for Seat Belt Chime Problem
The problem happens if the driver left the vehicle in the previous drive cycle while the chime was sounding.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Tesla is recalling nearly 54,000 vehicles because their “Full Self-Driving” software lets them roll through stop signs without coming to a complete halt.
Tesla Recall: 'Full Self-Driving' Software Runs Stop Signs
The “rolling stop” feature allows vehicles to go through intersections at up to 5.6 miles per hour.
Feb 1st, 2022