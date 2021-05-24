US Orders Water Recall After Illness, Death

Federal agencies are investigating at least one death and multiple cases of liver illness among people who reported drinking it.

May 24th, 2021
Ken Ritter
Water I Stock 1303012240
iStock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal authorities have ordered a complete recall of a Las Vegas-based bottled water brand Real Water and ordered the company to surrender records in investigations of at least one death and multiple cases of liver illness among people who reported drinking it.

Brent Jones, company president, and attorneys for the company and the bottler, AffinityLifestyles.com Inc., did not immediately respond Friday to email messages about a U.S. District Court order issued Wednesday. The order stopped the production and distribution of the product marketed primarily in Nevada, Arizona, Utah and California.

Jones and the company did not contest the order, called a consent decree, or admit wrongdoing pending further hearings. Telephone numbers for Jones and the company were no longer in service.

The product is sold as premium alkalized drinking water in distinctive boxy blue bottles touting “E2 Electron Energized Technology.” Labels say it is “infused with negative ions” and offers healthy detoxifying properties.

The federal civil complaint calls the product brand “Re2al Water Drinking Water," and says it is treated with chemicals including caustic lye and a mineral salt.

Water is drawn from the Las Vegas-area municipal supply, according to the complaint, filtered and processed with potassium hydroxide, or lye, the chemical potassium bicarbonate and magnesium chloride, a salt.

“Defendants claim to use a proprietary ‘ionizer’ apparatus to apply an electrical current to this mixture, which allegedly creates positively charged and negatively charged solutions,” the complaint says.

It says the negatively charged solution is marketed as “E2 Concentrate” taste-enhancer for coffee, tea and wine — and diluted in tanks and packaged for home delivery and commercial sales as “alkaline” Real Water.

The complaint alleges the “manufacture and distribution of adulterated and/or misbranded bottled drinking water and chemical concentrate” that “may have been rendered injurious to health.”

The consent decree requires the company to recall and destroy all the product produced before Wednesday; to turn over to the FDA records about processing, bottling and distribution; and to submit to unannounced inspections of company facilities in Las Vegas, suburban Henderson, Nevada, and Mesa, Arizona.

The company is committed to paying the cost of FDA activities at a rate of more than $100 per hour, and it must notify the agency before any change of ownership, reorganization or bankruptcy.

The Las Vegas-based Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday reported five more cases of liver illness believed to be linked to Real Water, including the death of a Clark County woman in her 60s who had underlying medical conditions. The report brought to 16 the number of acute non-viral hepatitis cases tied by the district to the product.

Several negligence and deceptive trade practices lawsuits in state court allege many more injuries. They accuse Jones, Real Water and Affinitylifestyles.com Inc. of causing a woman’s death; liver damage to children and internal organ damage to adults leading to hospitalizations; and at least one liver transplant.

A case pending in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas seeks class-action status on behalf of anyone injured in the U.S. after buying Real Water.

In court filings, the company acknowledges the FDA investigation but not that Real Water caused illnesses.

Jones, a former Nevada state Republican lawmaker, issued an apology in mid-March on the company's drinkrealwater.com website and an assurance that "the lessons learned in this will drive further improvement in the brand.”

The FDA issued a statement in April calling it “crucial" for people not to "drink, cook with, sell or serve ‘Real Water’ alkaline water.”

More in Recalls
5 Signs That It’s Time for a New ERP
Sponsored
5 Signs That It’s Time for a New ERP
Small to midsized manufacturing companies typically piece together multiple applications to run operations from accounting to order fulfillment, to sales and marketing. This new white paper gives you five triggers that should serve as red flags.
Apr 26th, 2021
In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Subaru is recalling nearly 875,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the engines can stall or a rear suspension part can fall off. The stalling recall covers more than 466,000 Crosstrek SUVs from 2018 and 2019 and Impreza cars from 2017 through 2019.
Subaru Recalls 875K Vehicles
For some, suspension parts are at risk of falling off.
Apr 20th, 2021
The General Services Administration in Washington.
Government Still Using Recalled Vehicles
Consumer groups and federal employee unions are asking the government to stop using and re-selling vehicles with unrepaired safety recalls.
Apr 16th, 2021
This image provided by General Motors shows the GM Logo. The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating complaints that the air bags may not inflate in a crash on thousands of General Motors vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the probe covers nearly 750,000 Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC vehicles from 2020 and 2021.
US Investigating Possible GM Air Bag Failures
GM issued a service bulletin to dealers about the problem in March, but there hasn't been a recall.
Apr 13th, 2021
I Stock 1182574543
Verizon Recalls Mobile Hotspots Over Fire, Burn Risks
The 4G hotspots were used by schools and sold by stores.
Apr 9th, 2021
This image provided by General Motors shows the GM Logo. U.S. safety regulators have determined that two recalls of older General Motors vehicles for headlight failures were big enough to take care of the problem. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Friday, April 2, 2021, that it’s closing a 4-year-old investigation without seeking any more recalls.
GM Headlamp Probe Ends with No Added Recalls
The investigation took four years.
Apr 5th, 2021
Honda Logo Ap
Honda Recalls 628K Vehicles
The recall covers much of the Honda and Acura model lineup from the 2018 to 2020 model years.
Mar 31st, 2021
This Feb. 13, 2020 photo shows the Ram truck logo at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. The company that makes heavy-duty diesel Ram trucks is telling some owners to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine fire. Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, is recalling just over 20,000 of the trucks mainly in the U.S. and Canada.
Ram Recalls Trucks for Fire Risk
Owners of more than 20,000 trucks are being told to park them outside.
Mar 23rd, 2021
In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motor Co. is seen on a car displayed at the gallery of its global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Nissan is recalling more than 854,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada because the brake lights might not come on when the driver presses on the pedal. The recall covers certain Sentra compacts from the 2016 through 2019 model years, including more than 807,000 in the U.S.
Nissan Recalling 854K Vehicles to Fix Brake Lights
Silicon contamination from grease used in nearby components is causing a malfunction.
Mar 9th, 2021
Mm 188 Thumb
Why Hyundai's Recent Recall is One of the Most Expensive in History
The cost-per-vehicle is being called "astronomically high."
Mar 3rd, 2021
Ep116tn
Ford Truck Windshields ‘Inadequately Bonded’
Overall, Ford has gotten off to a bumpy start in 2021.
Feb 26th, 2021
In this May 2, 2007 file photo shows Cooper tires are on display in Montpelier, Vt. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling more than 430,000 light truck tires in the U.S., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, due to sidewall bulges that could cause tire failure. The recall covers certain Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile, Wild Country, and Big O tires in several sizes.
Cooper Recalls 430K Tires
U.S. safety regulators say bulges could cause a sidewall separation.
Feb 26th, 2021