Hyundai Tells Owners to Park SUVs Outside

Electrical shorts can lead to fires.

Jan 11th, 2021
Associated Press
Hyundai I Stock 1143375932
iStock

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is adding about 471,000 SUVs to a September U.S. recall for an electrical short in a computer that could cause fires. And the company is warning owners to park the SUVs outdoors until they are repaired.

The latest recall covers certain model-year 2016 through 2018, and additional 2020 through 2021, Hyundai Tucson SUVs. The vehicles have antilock brake system computers that can malfunction internally and cause an electrical short. That can lead to a fire.

Tucsons equipped with Hyundai's Smart Cruise Control feature are not being recalled.

Hyundai said Friday that the recall comes as part of a continuing investigation into the problem. The company said it's aware of a dozen fires but no injuries related to the recalled vehicles.

Owners will be notified in late February to take take their SUVs to a dealer, which will replace a fuse on the computer. They can key in their vehicle identification number at http:www.hyundaiUSA.com/recalls to see if their vehicles are affected.

In September the South Korean automaker recalled about 180,000 Tucson SUVs in the U.S. from 2019 through 2021 to fix the same problem. The company says corrosion can cause a short circuit in defective anti-lock brake circuit boards that can cause a fire even if engines are off.

More in Recalls
The Honda logo is seen on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show.
Honda Recalls 1.4M US Vehicles for Software, Other Problems
A programming flaw in a control computer can cause the rear camera, turn signals and windshield wipers to malfunction.
Dec 16th, 2020
I Stock 1012589822
Kia Recalls 295,000 Vehicles Due to Risk of Engine Fires
The recall comes just a week after Kia and Hyundai were fined by the U.S. government for delaying recalls.
Dec 7th, 2020
Kia Ap
Hyundai, Kia Fined for Delaying Recalls
Engine failure and fire problems have plagued the companies for more than five years.
Nov 30th, 2020
Gm Logo Ap
GM Ordered to Recall 5.9M Trucks
GM says it will not fight the recall, and it will repair another 1 million vehicles worldwide.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Fresh Express Kit Casesar Supreme Package Front And Back 1
Fresh Express Recalls Ceasar Salad Kits
The product, now expired, may be contaminated with E. Coli.
Nov 19th, 2020
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV.
GM Recalling Nearly 69K Bolt Electric Cars
Batteries have reportedly caught fire in five of the vehicles so far.
Nov 16th, 2020
I Stock 1173465473
Exploding Takata Air Bag Inflator Kills Man in Arizona Crash
The problem caused the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history.
Nov 13th, 2020
A woman passes the Guinness brewery in Dublin's city centre Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. Irish brewer Guinness announced Wednesday it is recalling cans of its recently launched non-alcoholic stout in Britain, as a precautionary measure over contamination concerns.
Guinness Announces Recall Over Contamination Risk
The recall is being described as "precautionary."
Nov 11th, 2020
The General Motors logo in Hamtramck, Mich.
GM Recalls 217K Vehicles to Fix Leak
Transmission oil can leak, causing them to stop moving or possibly catch fire.
Nov 9th, 2020
Volvo I Stock 998081038
Volvo Issues Recall After Air Bag Fragments Kill Driver
Though the inflators were not made by Takata, reports show the devices perform similarly.
Nov 9th, 2020
I Stock 948223874
Ford Recalls Over 375K Explorers
A reported suspension problem has caused 13 crashes.
Nov 5th, 2020
Toyota showroom in Tokyo, Aug. 2, 2019.
Toyota Adds 1.5M Vehicles to Engine Stalling Recalls
The latest recall brings the total number requiring fuel pump repairs to 5.8 million.
Oct 29th, 2020