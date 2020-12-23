GM Recalls 840K Vehicles for Seat Belt, Suspension Problems

The company says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries.

Dec 23rd, 2020
Associated Press
GM sign at a plant in Michigan.
GM sign at a plant in Michigan.
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 840,000 vehicles in the U.S. for suspension problems or because the front seat belts can fail.

The seat belt recall covers 624,000 2019 through 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks. Also included are the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe and GMC Yukon XL, and the 2020 and 2021 Silverado 2500 and 3500 and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500.

All have split bench seats. Pickups with bucket seats are not affected.

GM says in government documents that the seat belt brackets may not have been secured to the seat frame. That means the belts may not properly restrain people in a crash. The company says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries.

GM will notify owners starting Feb. 1 and dealers will inspect the seat belt brackets and assemble them correctly.

The suspension recall covers the 2012 and 2013 Buick Regal, the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, and the 2010 through 2013 Buick Lacrosse midsize cars that were sold or registered in salt-belt states. The rear toe links can rust and fail on 213,000 of the vehicles.

A coating on the links can chip away, exposing the metal and allowing rust. That can cause the links to fracture.

The recall covers vehicles sold or ever registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin or Washington, D.C.

GM says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will replace the toe links when parts are available. Owners will get a notice on Feb. 15 and a second notice when parts are ready around March 15.

More in Recalls
Gm Logo Ap
GM Ordered to Recall 5.9M Trucks
GM says it will not fight the recall, and it will repair another 1 million vehicles worldwide.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Fresh Express Kit Casesar Supreme Package Front And Back 1
Fresh Express Recalls Ceasar Salad Kits
The product, now expired, may be contaminated with E. Coli.
Nov 19th, 2020
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV.
GM Recalling Nearly 69K Bolt Electric Cars
Batteries have reportedly caught fire in five of the vehicles so far.
Nov 16th, 2020
I Stock 1173465473
Exploding Takata Air Bag Inflator Kills Man in Arizona Crash
The problem caused the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history.
Nov 13th, 2020
A woman passes the Guinness brewery in Dublin's city centre Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. Irish brewer Guinness announced Wednesday it is recalling cans of its recently launched non-alcoholic stout in Britain, as a precautionary measure over contamination concerns.
Guinness Announces Recall Over Contamination Risk
The recall is being described as "precautionary."
Nov 11th, 2020
The General Motors logo in Hamtramck, Mich.
GM Recalls 217K Vehicles to Fix Leak
Transmission oil can leak, causing them to stop moving or possibly catch fire.
Nov 9th, 2020
Volvo I Stock 998081038
Volvo Issues Recall After Air Bag Fragments Kill Driver
Though the inflators were not made by Takata, reports show the devices perform similarly.
Nov 9th, 2020
I Stock 948223874
Ford Recalls Over 375K Explorers
A reported suspension problem has caused 13 crashes.
Nov 5th, 2020
Toyota showroom in Tokyo, Aug. 2, 2019.
Toyota Adds 1.5M Vehicles to Engine Stalling Recalls
The latest recall brings the total number requiring fuel pump repairs to 5.8 million.
Oct 29th, 2020
This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, shows the Volkswagen logo on an automobile at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans in the U.S. to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires. The recall covers certain cars from the 2016 through 2018 model years.
VW Recalls Jettas to Fix Fuel Leaks that Can Cause Fires
The German automaker hasn’t figured out yet what it will do to fix the problem.
Oct 28th, 2020
Blue Bell 2 Flickr 5800e2217283e
DoJ Levies Additional Fraud Charges Against Former Blue Bell CEO
Paul Kruse allegedly orchestrated a scheme to deceive Blue Bell customers over a 2015 Listeria outbreak that killed three people.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Biketn
Peloton Recalls Bike Pedals for Laceration Risk
These pedals are doing more to people's legs than just sculpting them.
Oct 20th, 2020