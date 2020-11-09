GM Recalls 217K Vehicles to Fix Leak

Transmission oil can leak, causing them to stop moving or possibly catch fire.

Nov 9th, 2020
Associated Press
The General Motors logo in Hamtramck, Mich.
The General Motors logo in Hamtramck, Mich.
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 217,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because transmission oil can leak, causing them to stop moving or possibly catch fire.

The recall covers certain versions of the 2018 through 2020 Chevrolet Equinox and Traverse as well as the GMC Terrain. Also included are the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu and 2018 and 2019 Chevrolet Cruze and Buick LaCrosse, as well as the 2019 through 2020 Buick Encore and Enclave, the Cadillac XT4, GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Blazer. The 2020 Cadillac XT6 also is covered.

GM says in government documents posted last weekend that two bolts may be missing from the stop-start mechanism, allowing the fluid to leak. The company says it has no reports of crashes, fires or injuries.

Dealers will inspect the mechanism and replace bolts if they're missing. The recall is expected to start Dec. 14.

More in Recalls
Blue Bell 2 Flickr 5800e2217283e
DoJ Levies Additional Fraud Charges Against Former Blue Bell CEO
Paul Kruse allegedly orchestrated a scheme to deceive Blue Bell customers over a 2015 Listeria outbreak that killed three people.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Biketn
Peloton Recalls Bike Pedals for Laceration Risk
These pedals are doing more to people's legs than just sculpting them.
Oct 20th, 2020
I Stock 482970241
Ford Recalls Over 700K Vehicles for Faulty Backup Cameras
The backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.
Sep 30th, 2020
Hmv Mobile
Blue Bell Ordered to Pay $17 Million for 2015 Listeria Outbreak
Blue Bell Creameries pleaded guilty in May 2020 to two misdemeanor counts of distributing adulterated ice cream products.
Sep 18th, 2020
Hyundai I Stock 1143375932
Hyundai Warns More Owners to Park Outside
Hyundai says it knows of a dozen engine fires caused by the problem but no injuries.
Sep 11th, 2020
I Stock 1270060069
Hyundai Says Recalled Vehicles Should Be Parked Outside
The automaker reversed its initial decision on more than 200,000 Santa Fe SUVs.
Sep 8th, 2020
I Stock 503663826
Ram Pickups Recalled Over Floor Mats
The mats can interfere with the gas pedal on more than 186,000 pickups.
Aug 31st, 2020
In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix. The U.S. government’s road safety agency is offering a smartphone app that will alert drivers if their vehicles are recalled. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was to roll out the app for Android and Apple phones on Thursday, Aug. 27.
US Rolls Out Free App for Alerts on Vehicle Recalls
People also can also add child seats, trailers and tires, and the app will check those for recalls.
Aug 27th, 2020
Employee of Honda Motor Co. cleaning a Honda car displayed at its headquarters in Tokyo.
Honda Reaches $85M Settlement Over Airbags
At least 25 people have been killed worldwide by Takata inflators.
Aug 26th, 2020
The Ram logo on the front grill of a Ram 1500.
Fiat Chrysler Recalls Diesel Engines to Fix Stalling Problem
Dealers will update software so the engines keep working even if the crankshaft position signal is lost.
Aug 25th, 2020
Dartstn
Banned Lawn Darts Recalled, Again
Consumers are being asked to destroy the darts, so don't just hide them in the garage.
Aug 14th, 2020
The company logo shines at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo.
Ford Recalls Midsize SUVs
Braking systems may not work properly in more than 558,000 midsize SUVs.
Aug 13th, 2020