AstraZeneca announced plans to invest $50 billion in U.S. medicine manufacturing and R&D by 2030. The company expects the project to create tens of thousands of jobs.

The cornerstone of the investment is a new multi-billion-dollar U.S. manufacturing facility that the company said would produce drug substances for the its weight management and metabolic portfolio, including oral GLP-1, baxdrostat, oral PCSK9 and combination small molecule products.

AstraZeneca plans to establish the drug substance facility in Virginia and implement automation, artificial intelligence and data analytics systems. The site would serve as AstraZeneca’s largest single manufacturing investment in the world.

The $50 billion investment also includes:

Expansion of R&D facility in Gaithersburg, Maryland

R&D center in Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Manufacturing facilities for cell therapy in Rockville, Maryland and Tarzana, California

Manufacturing expansion in Mount Vernon, Indiana

Specialty manufacturing expansion in Coppell, Texas

New sites to supply clinical trials

Research and development investment in novel medicines

The investments support AstraZeneca’s goal of reaching $80 billion in total revenue by 2030. The company projects half of that figure will come from the U.S., which currently accounts for 42%. The company also aims to launch 20 new medicines by the end of the decade.

AstraZeneca operates 19 R&D, manufacturing and commercial sites in the U.S. The company reportedly employs more than 18,000 people and supports 92,000 jobs nationwide.