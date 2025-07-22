Sanner North America President Ted Mosler shows the company's product portfolio to City of Greensboro Councilmember Tammi Thurm.

Sanner, a provider of healthcare packaging and drug delivery solutions, opened its first U.S.-based production facility in Greensboro, North Carolina, a few weeks after beginning initial operations.

The German company described the expansion as a milestone in its 134-year-old history, marking a new era of innovation, customer proximity and sustainable growth with localized production designed to serve MedTech and pharmaceutical partners in North America.

Facility features:

60,500-square-foot site equipped with GMP-certified cleanrooms (ISO class 7 & 8)

Advanced injection molding

High-speed desiccant filling

Laboratory capabilities

20,000 square feet of expansion space built into the site

The project also adds to recent company expansions in Germany and China, as well as its acquisition of Gilero, a medical device design, development and contract manufacturer headquartered in North Carolina.