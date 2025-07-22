Sanner
Sanner, a provider of healthcare packaging and drug delivery solutions, opened its first U.S.-based production facility in Greensboro, North Carolina, a few weeks after beginning initial operations.
The German company described the expansion as a milestone in its 134-year-old history, marking a new era of innovation, customer proximity and sustainable growth with localized production designed to serve MedTech and pharmaceutical partners in North America.
Facility features:
- 60,500-square-foot site equipped with GMP-certified cleanrooms (ISO class 7 & 8)
- Advanced injection molding
- High-speed desiccant filling
- Laboratory capabilities
- 20,000 square feet of expansion space built into the site
The project also adds to recent company expansions in Germany and China, as well as its acquisition of Gilero, a medical device design, development and contract manufacturer headquartered in North Carolina.