Dow to Shut Down Three Facilities

The moves will affect about 800 jobs.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jul 9, 2025
Dow
iStock.com/jetcityimage

Chemical manufacturer Dow announced today that its Board of Directors approved the shutdown of three upstream assets in Europe, in addition to certain corporate and other assets across the company's global footprint.

The development serves as a follow-up to the European asset actions first announced in April 2025.

Dow said the shutdowns would likely begin in mid-2026 and finish by late 2027, with potential decommissioning and demolition continuing into 2029 if necessary.

The closures will affect approximately 800 positions. These impacted roles are separate from the nearly 1,500 global jobs included in Dow's $1 billion cost-cutting measures announced in January.

Asset actions include:

  • Packaging & Specialty Plastics: Ethylene cracker in Böhlen, Germany; shutdown expected in 4Q 2027
  • Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure: Chlor-alkali & vinyl (CAV) assets in Schkopau, Germany; shutdown expected in 4Q 2027
  • Performance Materials & Coatings: Basics siloxanes plant in Barry, U.K.; shutdown expected mid-year 2026

Dow expects the shutdown of upstream assets in Europe to right-size regional capacity, reduce merchant sale exposure and remove higher-cost, energy-intensive portions of its portfolio in the region. 

The company also anticipates that the moves will improve its ability to supply profitable derivative demand and optimize margins.

"Our industry in Europe continues to face difficult market dynamics, as well as an ongoing challenging cost and demand landscape," Dow Chair and CEO Jim Fitterling said. "Looking ahead, we remain committed to realizing the value of our incremental growth investments and enhancing profitability and cash flow through more than $6 billion in near-term cash support."

Dow's decision to shut down these assets will reportedly result in an Operating EBITDA uplift beginning in 2026, ramping to 50% of the approximate $200 million target by year-end 2027, with full delivery by 2029 and a cash outlay of approximately $500 million over four years.

The company will also record charges ranging from $630 million to $790 million, for non-cash items, cash items and severance and related benefit costs.

Dow will involve local stakeholders as defined in each country and in compliance with relevant information and consultation processes.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 1, 2025
ABB's four new variants.
ABB Evolves Small Robot Family with Greater Speed, Precision and Choice
July 9, 2025
Dow
Dow to Shut Down Three Facilities
July 9, 2025
Schneeberger is opening a new mineral casting facility in South Carolina. Mineral cast, also known as polymer concrete, combines quartz aggregate and industrial-grade epoxy in application-specific recipes to make machine bases like this.
Schneeberger Announces New Mineral Casting Factory, Jobs in South Carolina
July 8, 2025
Related Stories
Eric Trump, Don Hendrickson, Eric Thomas, Patrick O'Brien and Donald Trump Jr., left to right, participate in the announcement of Trump Mobile, in New York's Trump Tower, Monday, June 16, 2025.
Operations
Trumps Drop 'Made in the USA' Label for New Phone
Linde
Operations
Linde's $400M Investment to Support Ammonia Production in Louisiana
Research assistant Alyssa Carpenter inspects timbers from of a wooden Revolutionary War-era gunboat to prepare for the craft's partial reconstruction at the New York State Museum, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Albany, New York.
Operations
Researchers Reassembling Revolutionary War-Era Boat Buried Beneath Manhattan
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 1, 2025
ABB's four new variants.
Operations
ABB Evolves Small Robot Family with Greater Speed, Precision and Choice
New generation available in four variants offers class-leading payloads.
July 9, 2025
Schneeberger is opening a new mineral casting facility in South Carolina. Mineral cast, also known as polymer concrete, combines quartz aggregate and industrial-grade epoxy in application-specific recipes to make machine bases like this.
Operations
Schneeberger Announces New Mineral Casting Factory, Jobs in South Carolina
The plant will be the company's first U.S. mineral cast production facility.
July 8, 2025
Nanotech Sized
Operations
Cool Touch Insulative Coat
Breakthrough thermal protection that defies extreme heat instantly.
July 8, 2025
Walmart's case-ready beef facility, Olathe, Kan.
Operations
Walmart Opens its First Beef Processing Plant
The Kansas facility will provide Angus beef cuts to stores throughout the Midwest.
July 8, 2025
In this Jan. 2024 photo provided by The Panama-United States Commission for the Eradication and Prevention of Cattle Screwworms (COPEG), a worker drops New World screwworm fly larvae into a tray at a facility that breeds sterile flies in Pacora, Panama.
Operations
How the U.S.'s Plan to Fight a Pest with Billions of Flies Would Work
The government is preparing to breed the flies and dump them out of airplanes.
July 8, 2025
A jar of Smucker's preserves is displayed on Aug. 16, 2010 in Philadelphia.
Operations
Smucker Plans to Remove Artificial Colors from Jams, Other Products
The company said the majority of its products are already free of synthetic dyes.
July 8, 2025
RTX's Barracuda Mine Neutralizer.
Operations
RTX's Raytheon Demonstrates Autonomous Capabilities of its Barracuda Mine Neutralizer
Testing proves maturity as program moves closer to initial operational capability.
July 8, 2025
Governance Image 67b5ef4edaa64 67feb69fbf7be 68190cdee7f9a
Operations
Ingersoll Rand Acquires Compressor Manufacturer for $188M
The Italian company also has operations in North America, Brazil and India.
July 7, 2025
Rhoads-built maritime ships.
Operations
Rhoads Industries Announces Near $100M Investment to Expand Shipbuilding, Manufacturing Operations
Rhoads Industries fuels naval innovation with groundbreaking manufacturing expansion.
July 7, 2025
In this June 22, 2006 file photo, Del Monte canned vegetables are seen for sale in Berkeley, Calif.
Operations
Del Monte Seeks Bankruptcy Protection
The company has secured $912.5 million in financing to operate normally.
July 7, 2025
Ukrainian-made fixed-wing Besomar 3210 drone interceptors are handed over to the Armed Forces by Kozytskyi Charity Foundation in an undisclosed location in the Lviv region, western Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.
Operations
Ukraine Looks to Jointly Produce Weapons with Allies as U.S. Halts Some Shipments
As Washington distances itself, a bigger onus has fallen on European countries.
July 7, 2025
Operations
Ryan McMartin
Product Marketing Manager, Parsec Automation
July 6, 2025
I Stock 2159312051
Operations
Serendipity Is No Accident: What the Post-it Teaches Us About "Luck"
When curiosity meets preparation, ordinary mistakes transform into revolutionary innovations
June 26, 2025
Cans of PAM cooking spray, a Conagra brand, rest on a supermarket shelf in Cincinnati, June 25, 2019.
Operations
Conagra Says It Will Phase Out Artificial Colors
Artificial colors will be removed from its frozen foods by the end of this year.
June 27, 2025