Apple Unveils iOS 26, New 'Liquid Glass' Design

Apple highlighted plans for more AI tools designed to simplify people's lives.

Michael Liedtke
Jun 10, 2025
Apple CEO Tim Cook waves to attendees during an event on the Apple campus in Cupertino, Calif., Monday, June 9, 2025.
Apple CEO Tim Cook waves to attendees during an event on the Apple campus in Cupertino, Calif., Monday, June 9, 2025.
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — After stumbling out of the starting gate in Big Tech's pivotal race to capitalize on artificial intelligence, Apple tried to regain its footing Monday during an annual developers conference that focused mostly on incremental advances and cosmetic changes in its technology.

The presummer rite, which attracted thousands of developers from nearly 60 countries to Apple's Silicon Valley headquarters, was subdued compared with the feverish anticipation that surrounded the event in the last two years.

Apple highlighted plans for more AI tools designed to simplify people's lives and make its products even more intuitive. It also provided an early glimpse at the biggest redesign of its iPhone software in a decade. In doing so, Apple executives refrained from issuing bold promises of breakthroughs that punctuated recent conferences, prompting CFRA analyst Angelo Zino to deride the event as a "dud" in a research note.

More AI, but what about Siri?

In 2023, Apple unveiled a mixed-reality headset that has been little more than a niche product, and last year WWDC trumpeted its first major foray into the AI craze with an array of new features highlighted by the promise of a smarter and more versatile version of its virtual assistant, Siri — a goal that has yet to be realized.

"This work needed more time to reach our high-quality bar," Craig Federighi, Apple's top software executive, said Monday at the outset of the conference. The company didn't provide a precise timetable for when Siri's AI upgrade will be finished but indicated it won't happen until next year at the earliest.

"The silence surrounding Siri was deafening," said Forrester Research analyst Dipanjan Chatterjee said. "No amount of text corrections or cute emojis can fill the yawning void of an intuitive, interactive AI experience that we know Siri will be capable of when ready. We just don't know when that will happen. The end of the Siri runway is coming up fast, and Apple needs to lift off."

Is Apple, with its 'liquid glass,' still a trendsetter?

The showcase unfolded amid nagging questions about whether Apple has lost some of the mystique and innovative drive that has made it a tech trendsetter during its nearly 50-year history.

Instead of making a big splash as it did with the Vision Pro headset and its AI suite, Apple took a mostly low-key approach that emphasized its effort to spruce up the look of its software with a new design called "Liquid Glass" while also unveiling a new hub for its video games and new features like a "Workout Buddy" to help manage physical fitness.

Apple executives promised to make its software more compatible with the increasingly sophisticated computer chips that have been powering its products while also making it easier to toggle between the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

"Our product experience has become even more seamless and enjoyable," Apple CEO Tim Cook told the crowd as the 90-minute showcase wrapped up.

IDC analyst Francisco Jeronimo said Apple seemed to be largely using Monday's conference to demonstrate the company still has a blueprint for success in AI, even if it's going to take longer to realize the vision that was presented a year ago.

"This year's event was not about disruptive innovation, but rather careful calibration, platform refinement and developer enablement —positioning itself for future moves rather than unveiling game-changing technologies," Jeronimo said.

Apple's next operating system will be iOS 26

Besides redesigning its software. Apple will switch to a method that automakers have used to telegraph their latest car models by linking them to the year after they first arrive at dealerships. That means the next version of the iPhone operating system due out this autumn will be known as iOS 26 instead of iOS 19 — as it would be under the previous naming approach that has been used since the device's 2007 debut.

The iOS 26 upgrade is expected to be released in September around the same time Apple traditionally rolls out the next iPhone models.

Playing catchup in AI

Apple opened the proceedings with a short video clip featuring Federighi speeding around a track in a Formula 1 race car. Although it was meant to promote the June 27 release of the Apple film, "F1" starring Brad Pitt, the segment could also be viewed as an unintentional analogy to the company's attempt to catch up to the rest of the pack in AI technology.

While some of the new AI tricks compatible with the latest iPhones began rolling out late last year as part of free software updates, the delays in a souped-up Siri became so glaring that the chastened company stopped promoting it in its marketing campaigns earlier this year.

While Apple has been struggling to make AI that meets its standards, the gap separating it from other tech powerhouses is widening. Google keeps packing more AI into its Pixel smartphone lineup while introducing more of the technology into its search engine to dramatically change the way it works. Samsung, Apple's biggest smartphone rival, is also leaning heavily into AI. Meanwhile, ChatGPT recently struck a deal that will bring former Apple design guru Jony Ive into the fold to work on a new device expected to compete against the iPhone.

Regulatory and trade challenges

Besides grappling with innovation challenges, Apple also faces regulatory threats that could siphon away billions of dollars in revenue that help finance its research and development. A federal judge is currently weighing whether proposed countermeasures to Google's illegal monopoly in search should include a ban on long-running deals worth $20 billion annually to Apple while another federal judge recently banned the company from collecting commissions on in-app transactions processed outside its once-exclusive payment system.

On top of all that, Apple has been caught in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump's trade war with China, a key manufacturing hub for the Cupertino, California, company. Cook successfully persuaded Trump to exempt the iPhone from tariffs during the president's first administration, but he has had less success during Trump's second term, which seems more determined to prod Apple to make its products in the U.S.

The multidimensional gauntlet facing Apple is spooking investors, causing the company's stock price to plunge by 20% so far this year — a decline that has erased about $750 billion in shareholder wealth. After beginning the year as the most valuable company in the world, Apple now ranks third behind longtime rival Microsoft, another AI leader, and AI chipmaker Nvidia.

Apple's shares closed down by more than 1% on Monday — an early indication the company's latest announcements didn't inspire investors.

Latest in Operations
The Manufacturer’s Guide to a Future-Ready Talent Strategy
Sponsored
The Manufacturer’s Guide to a Future-Ready Talent Strategy
June 10, 2025
Honeywell
Honeywell Acquires Sundyne for $2.16 Billion
June 10, 2025
Apple CEO Tim Cook waves to attendees during an event on the Apple campus in Cupertino, Calif., Monday, June 9, 2025.
Apple Unveils iOS 26, New 'Liquid Glass' Design
June 10, 2025
Research Team Photo.
Quadrupedal Robot Takes On Rough Terrain
June 9, 2025
Related Stories
Honeywell
Operations
Honeywell Acquires Sundyne for $2.16 Billion
Gaf
Operations
GAF Breaks Ground on Roofing Manufacturing Facility
Electronics
Operations
Cell Phone Maker Hopes to Reclaim 1,000 Overseas Jobs with $100M Factory
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 1, 2025
Honeywell
Operations
Honeywell Acquires Sundyne for $2.16 Billion
The deal expands Honeywell's ESS product portfolio and aftermarket services.
June 10, 2025
Research Team Photo.
Operations
Quadrupedal Robot Takes On Rough Terrain
WATCH: This robot runs over walls like a cat.
June 9, 2025
The integrated Haas CNC machine.
Operations
Hybrid Manufacturing Revolution: Meltio Engine Blue Redefines Industrial Production
Revolutionizing defense tech: Meltio and Phillips merge additive and subtractive manufacturing.
June 9, 2025
Galvion's Hellbender FE helmet.
Operations
Galvion Awarded FBI Contract for Hellbender FE Helmet
The contract serves as a 5-year, $10 Million commitment.
June 9, 2025
Raytheon’s Radar Development Facility in Andover, Massachusetts.
Operations
Raytheon Wins $646 Million Hardware Contract for Naval Radar
This is the fourth option exercised from the March 2022 hardware, production and sustainment contract that is valued up to $3 billion over five years.
June 9, 2025
Gaf
Operations
GAF Breaks Ground on Roofing Manufacturing Facility
The company expects the project to create more than 130 high-skilled manufacturing jobs.
June 9, 2025
The Apple logo is displayed at an Apple store, Jan. 3, 2019.
Operations
Apple Heads Into Annual Showcase Reeling From AI Missteps, Tech Upheaval, Trump's Trade War
Tech giant's survival strategy: Reimagining AI and overcoming global challenges.
June 9, 2025
Tillamook ice cream plant, Decatur, Ill.
Operations
Tillamook Opens Illinois Ice Cream Plant
The facility is the dairy producer’s first outside Oregon.
June 6, 2025
I Stock 1182262157
Operations
Pickle Brand Grillo's Announces New Indiana Plant
The $54 million project is expected to create 150 jobs.
June 6, 2025
Construction crews prepare to mount the final structural steel beam on the 1.6 million-square-foot AESC gigafactory being constructed in the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green, Ky., during the facility's 'Topping Out' structural completion milestone ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
Operations
Billion-Dollar Battery Plant Pauses Construction Amid EV and Tariff Uncertainty
The $1.6 billion South Carolina factory was going to make batteries for electric BMWs.
June 6, 2025
Bottles of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey line the shelves of a liquor outlet in Montpelier, Vt., Dec. 5, 2011.
Operations
Jack Daniel's Maker Brown-Forman Sees Sales Fall as Trade Conflicts Weigh on Spirits Producers
The company offered a sobering assessment for the coming year.
June 6, 2025
I Stock 1970614787
Operations
John Deere Reinforces $20 Billion Commitment to U.S. Manufacturing
The ag giant isn't freezing U.S. production, and likely hopes that everyone could just thaw the heck out.
June 6, 2025
Img 4972
Operations
TekniPlex Healthcare Opens New U.S. Manufacturing Facility
It's the company's second plant in Madison, Wisconsin.
June 6, 2025
Electronics
Operations
Cell Phone Maker Hopes to Reclaim 1,000 Overseas Jobs with $100M Factory
The investment includes retrofitting its existing 60,000-square-foot facility.
June 5, 2025