Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF began construction on its shingle manufacturing facility in Newton, Kansas. The factory represents the first ground-up development expansion of GAF's Residential operations since 2004.

The facility will feature cutting-edge equipment and advanced manufacturing capabilities designed to help meet demand for GAF's roofing products while supporting innovation for future roofing solutions.

GAF expects to begin production at the plant in 2027 and reach full production capacity by mid-2029, creating more than 130 high-skilled manufacturing jobs that cover management, engineering and operations.

Before construction began, GAF provided roofing material and supported reroofing efforts for two local families through partnerships with Habitat for Humanity of Harvey County and Wichita Habitat for Humanity.