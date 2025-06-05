Cell Phone Maker Hopes to Reclaim 1,000 Overseas Jobs with $100M Factory

Employees will also receive training at the beginning of their employment period, free of charge.

Jun 5, 2025
Electronics
iStock.com/gorodenkoff

Orbic Electronics Manufacturing LLC, a Long Island-based designer and manufacturer of connected technology products including cellphones, laptops, wearables, tablets and mobile hotspots, announced that it began developing a 135,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Suffolk County, New York. 

The company expects the plant, known as Project Patriot, to bring more than 1,000 manufacturing jobs from overseas to the U.S.

Orbic's investment includes retrofitting its existing 60,000-square-foot facility and building an additional 75,000 square feet space. Employees of all levels will also receive training at the beginning of their employment period, free of charge. 

Once completed, the expanded 135,000-square-foot plant will become the company's first large-scale U.S. factory, with an anticipated production capacity of 5 million devices annually. 

Project Patriot aligns with Orbic's strategy to reduce its reliance on overseas production and bring a greater portion of its supply chain under domestic control. The project received $10 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits.

The company is also exploring additional locations for manufacturing facilities in Suffolk County and hopes to open three more plants and create a total of 1,000 jobs over the next five years.

“Today marks a major milestone in Orbic’s journey to bring high-tech manufacturing back to the United States,” Orbic President and CEO Mike Narula said. “This groundbreaking is the result of years of planning and investment, and we’re incredibly proud to see it come to life here in New York."

May 1, 2025
