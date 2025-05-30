Survey Signals Decline in Manufacturing Optimism

The lowest level since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manufacturing.net Staff
May 30, 2025
Worker
iStock.com/Amorn Suriyan

The National Association of Manufacturers released its Q2 2025 Manufacturers’ Outlook Survey, which revealed that optimism among manufacturers across the country has dropped.

According to the survey, 55.4% of respondents reported a positive outlook for their companies, a nearly 15% fall from Q1 and the lowest level since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Q2 of 2020. The report also showed that 85.4% of manufacturers believe Congress should preserve pro-growth tax policies in response to trade uncertainty.

Trade uncertainty remained the top business concern for the second consecutive quarter, cited by 77% of respondents, followed by increased raw material costs at 66.1%.

“These numbers are yet another indicator that manufacturers need increased policy certainty," NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons said. "Congress must act urgently to preserve tax reform and empower manufacturers to make the long-term investments that drive the American economy. This quarter’s results also show that manufacturers need a strategic approach to trade policy that allows our industry to reduce costs and access the inputs we need to make things in America.”

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 1, 2025
President Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office at the White House, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington.
Think Your Return to Office Was Rough? Musk Faces Some Big Challenges
May 30, 2025
Nc
Canadian Manufacturer to Establish First U.S. Plant in Charlotte
May 29, 2025
Premix Group's North Carolina manufacturing plant
Finnish Plastics Company Opens Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina
May 29, 2025
Related Stories
President Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office at the White House, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington.
Operations
Think Your Return to Office Was Rough? Musk Faces Some Big Challenges
Nc
Operations
Canadian Manufacturer to Establish First U.S. Plant in Charlotte
Premix Group's North Carolina manufacturing plant
Operations
Finnish Plastics Company Opens Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 1, 2025
Nc
Operations
Canadian Manufacturer to Establish First U.S. Plant in Charlotte
The facility will produce and assemble generator enclosures for power redundancy.
May 29, 2025
Premix Group's North Carolina manufacturing plant
Operations
Finnish Plastics Company Opens Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina
The plant represents a $79 million investment from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
May 29, 2025
I Stock 1163425250
Operations
General Mills Appears Poised to Cut Jobs Amid ‘Transformation’ Initiative
The company outlined a looming $70 million charge linked to severance costs.
May 29, 2025
Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, arrives for a dinner at the Elysee Palace, Paris, Feb. 10, 2025.
Operations
CEO Pay Rose Nearly 10% in 2024 as Profits, Stock Prices Soared
Many companies have heeded calls from shareholders to tie CEO compensation more closely to performance.
May 29, 2025
Ap25148855317103
Operations
Trump Administration Cancels $766M Moderna Contract to Fight Pandemic Flu
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has expressed deep skepticism regarding mRNA vaccines.
May 29, 2025
People take a look to Nvidia''s new products during the Computex 2025 exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
Operations
Nvidia Overcomes Tariff-Driven Turbulence to Deliver Q1 Results that Eclipsed Projections
Positive results come as Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta Platforms reaffirm plans to invest in AI.
May 28, 2025
I Stock 458292811
Operations
Smucker to Close Indianapolis Hostess Plant
The move would reportedly impact more than 250 workers.
May 28, 2025
I Stock 1398038431
Operations
U.S. Government to Have Control in Nippon Steel-U.S. Steel Deal
The arrangement would guarantee an American CEO and a U.S. majority on its board.
May 28, 2025
JBS employees at its plant in Lapa, Brazil, March 21, 2017.
Operations
JBS Shareholders Approve Stock Listing Despite Pushback
The Brazilian meat giant is a step closer to its long-held goal of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
May 27, 2025
In The Factory 595329312 3869x2579 (1)
Operations
The Million-Dollar Manufacturing Disconnect
Safety, quality and output can all be improved with better communication strategies, and the ROI is real.
May 26, 2025
In this April 13, 2018 file photo, Volkswagen logo is pictured in front of a company building in Wolfsburg, Germany.
Operations
Court Convicts 4 Ex-Volkswagen Managers of Fraud in Emissions Scandal
Two of them received prison sentences.
May 26, 2025
The Volvo logo is displayed on the front grille in Miami, July 19, 2009.
Automotive
Volvo Cars Cutting 3,000 Jobs to Reduce Costs
Most of the jobs being cut are office positions.
May 26, 2025
Reporters try out Nissan’s e-Power electrification technology on the current Qashqai model at the company’s Grandrive facility in Yokosuka, Japan, outside Tokyo, Monday, May 26, 2025.
Automotive
Japan's Troubled Automaker Nissan Banks on Hybrid EV Tech
Nissan hopes "e-Power" can deliver a turnaround.
May 26, 2025
A person walks past a Nippon Steel Corporation sign at the company headquarters on Jan. 7, 2025, in Tokyo.
Operations
Trump Says U.S. Steel Will Keep HQ in Pittsburgh
It's a sign the president will likely approve a bid by Japan-based Nippon to buy the American steelmaker.
May 23, 2025