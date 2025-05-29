Finnish Plastics Company Opens Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina

Premix Group, a provider of electrically conductive plastics, announced the opening of its U.S. manufacturing facility in Dallas, North Carolina.

The company expects the site, supported by a $79 million investment from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to represent a major step in securing the domestic supply chain for critical diagnostics and other high-impact applications.

The facility will use U.S.-sourced raw materials to produce Premix's PE and PP-based compounds and concentrates for extrusion and injection molding applications.

"These materials enable high-precision liquid level sensing in diagnostic testing, and safer handling, transport and storage by protecting against uncontrolled electrostatic discharges (ESD), a critical requirement in electronics, industrial packaging, diagnostics and other high-performance applications," Premix Group CEO Jaakko Aho said.

Premix stated that its products would offer shorter lead times, a smaller carbon footprint and improved supply chain security.