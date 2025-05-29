Finnish Plastics Company Opens Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina

The plant represents a $79 million investment from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Manufacturing.net Staff
May 29, 2025
Premix Group's North Carolina manufacturing plant
Premix Group's North Carolina manufacturing plant
Premix Group

Premix Group, a provider of electrically conductive plastics, announced the opening of its U.S. manufacturing facility in Dallas, North Carolina. 

The company expects the site, supported by a $79 million investment from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to represent a major step in securing the domestic supply chain for critical diagnostics and other high-impact applications.   

The facility will use U.S.-sourced raw materials to produce Premix's PE and PP-based compounds and concentrates for extrusion and injection molding applications. 

"These materials enable high-precision liquid level sensing in diagnostic testing, and safer handling, transport and storage by protecting against uncontrolled electrostatic discharges (ESD), a critical requirement in electronics, industrial packaging, diagnostics and other high-performance applications," Premix Group CEO Jaakko Aho said.

Premix stated that its products would offer shorter lead times, a smaller carbon footprint and improved supply chain security.

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 1, 2025
Premix Group's North Carolina manufacturing plant
Finnish Plastics Company Opens Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina
May 29, 2025
I Stock 1163425250
General Mills Appears Poised to Cut Jobs Amid ‘Transformation’ Initiative
May 29, 2025
Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, arrives for a dinner at the Elysee Palace, Paris, Feb. 10, 2025.
CEO Pay Rose Nearly 10% in 2024 as Profits, Stock Prices Soared
May 29, 2025
Related Stories
Nc
Operations
Canadian Manufacturer to Establish First U.S. Plant in Charlotte
In The Factory 595329312 3869x2579 (1)
Operations
The Million-Dollar Manufacturing Disconnect
People visit an Apple store promoting its iPhone 16 at an outdoor shopping mall in Beijing, Sunday, May 11, 2025.
Operations
Apple Has Had Few Incentives in the Past to Start Making iPhones in U.S.
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1163425250
Operations
General Mills Appears Poised to Cut Jobs Amid ‘Transformation’ Initiative
The company outlined a looming $70 million charge linked to severance costs.
May 29, 2025
Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, arrives for a dinner at the Elysee Palace, Paris, Feb. 10, 2025.
Operations
CEO Pay Rose Nearly 10% in 2024 as Profits, Stock Prices Soared
Many companies have heeded calls from shareholders to tie CEO compensation more closely to performance.
May 29, 2025
Ap25148855317103
Operations
Trump Administration Cancels $766M Moderna Contract to Fight Pandemic Flu
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has expressed deep skepticism regarding mRNA vaccines.
May 29, 2025
People take a look to Nvidia''s new products during the Computex 2025 exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
Operations
Nvidia Overcomes Tariff-Driven Turbulence to Deliver Q1 Results that Eclipsed Projections
Positive results come as Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta Platforms reaffirm plans to invest in AI.
May 28, 2025
I Stock 458292811
Operations
Smucker to Close Indianapolis Hostess Plant
The move would reportedly impact more than 250 workers.
May 28, 2025
I Stock 1398038431
Operations
U.S. Government to Have Control in Nippon Steel-U.S. Steel Deal
The arrangement would guarantee an American CEO and a U.S. majority on its board.
May 28, 2025
JBS employees at its plant in Lapa, Brazil, March 21, 2017.
Operations
JBS Shareholders Approve Stock Listing Despite Pushback
The Brazilian meat giant is a step closer to its long-held goal of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
May 27, 2025
In The Factory 595329312 3869x2579 (1)
Operations
The Million-Dollar Manufacturing Disconnect
Safety, quality and output can all be improved with better communication strategies, and the ROI is real.
May 26, 2025
In this April 13, 2018 file photo, Volkswagen logo is pictured in front of a company building in Wolfsburg, Germany.
Operations
Court Convicts 4 Ex-Volkswagen Managers of Fraud in Emissions Scandal
Two of them received prison sentences.
May 26, 2025
The Volvo logo is displayed on the front grille in Miami, July 19, 2009.
Automotive
Volvo Cars Cutting 3,000 Jobs to Reduce Costs
Most of the jobs being cut are office positions.
May 26, 2025
Reporters try out Nissan’s e-Power electrification technology on the current Qashqai model at the company’s Grandrive facility in Yokosuka, Japan, outside Tokyo, Monday, May 26, 2025.
Automotive
Japan's Troubled Automaker Nissan Banks on Hybrid EV Tech
Nissan hopes "e-Power" can deliver a turnaround.
May 26, 2025
A person walks past a Nippon Steel Corporation sign at the company headquarters on Jan. 7, 2025, in Tokyo.
Operations
Trump Says U.S. Steel Will Keep HQ in Pittsburgh
It's a sign the president will likely approve a bid by Japan-based Nippon to buy the American steelmaker.
May 23, 2025
People visit an Apple store promoting its iPhone 16 at an outdoor shopping mall in Beijing, Sunday, May 11, 2025.
Operations
Apple Has Had Few Incentives in the Past to Start Making iPhones in U.S.
It would take several years and cost billions of dollars to build new plants in the U.S.
May 23, 2025
Apple's digital music player, iPod, is displayed after its introduction by Apple Computer Inc. chief executive officer Steve Jobs during a news conference, Oct. 23, 2001, in Cupertino, Calif.
Operations
The Iconic Designs of Jony Ive
He crafted a meticulous product design aesthetic that shaped the tech cultural zeitgeist.
May 23, 2025