Cleveland-Cliffs to Idle 3 Steel Plants in Pennsylvania, Illinois

About 950 workers will be out of work.

Associated Press
May 5, 2025
Closed
iStock.com/Nickbeer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs will indefinitely idle three steel plants this summer, saying Friday that it is being buffeted by sluggish demand and pricing for some products, including high carbon steel sheets.

The company said the idling of two Pennsylvania plants, one in Steelton and one in Conshohocken, and one in Riverdale, Illinois, is due to "insufficient demand and pricing" and nothing to do with President Donald Trump's tariffs.

"These temporary, indefinite idles are a necessary response to insufficient demand and pricing for the products the affected facilities produce, including rail, specialty plate and high-carbon sheet; all of which fall outside of Cliffs' core business focus," the company said.

The idlings will be indefinite, and start around June 30, at the end of a 60-day notice period required by federal law. About 950 workers will be out of work during the shutdowns, Cleveland Cliffs said.

It said its flat-rolled steel production levels will not be affected.

Cleveland Cliffs in recent weeks had announced that it will idle or partially idle two iron ore mines in Minnesota, affecting 630 workers. It also said in March that it will idle a steel plant in Dearborn, Michigan, affecting about 600 workers, citing "weak automotive production in the United States."

"We believe that, once President Trump's policies take full effect and automotive production is re-shored, we should be able to resume steel production at Dearborn," it said.

Cleveland Cliffs did say, however, that it plans to resume operation at its blast furnace in Cleveland, which was idled last year.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 1, 2025
Closed
Cleveland-Cliffs to Idle 3 Steel Plants in Pennsylvania, Illinois
May 5, 2025
Vice President JD Vance makes remarks during an event to mark the Trump administration's first 100 days at a Nucor Steel Berkeley, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Huger, S.C.
Vance Heralds 'Industrial Renaissance' in Visit to South Carolina Steel Plant
May 2, 2025
Rendering of Kimberly-Clark's future manufacturing facility in Warren, Ohio
Kimberly-Clark to Invest Over $2 Billion in U.S. Manufacturing
May 2, 2025
Related Stories
Rendering of Kimberly-Clark's future manufacturing facility in Warren, Ohio
Operations
Kimberly-Clark to Invest Over $2 Billion in U.S. Manufacturing
Gen Z
Operations
What Gen Z Can Teach Us About Change
People visit an Apple Store, inside a shopping mall, in Beijing, Thursday, April 10, 2025.
Operations
Apple Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Q2 Results
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 1, 2025
Vice President JD Vance makes remarks during an event to mark the Trump administration's first 100 days at a Nucor Steel Berkeley, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Huger, S.C.
Operations
Vance Heralds 'Industrial Renaissance' in Visit to South Carolina Steel Plant
Nucor Steel's corporate leaders have cheered Trump's tariff policies.
May 2, 2025
Rendering of Kimberly-Clark's future manufacturing facility in Warren, Ohio
Operations
Kimberly-Clark to Invest Over $2 Billion in U.S. Manufacturing
The company expects the projects to create more than 900 jobs.
May 2, 2025
People visit an Apple Store, inside a shopping mall, in Beijing, Thursday, April 10, 2025.
Operations
Apple Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Q2 Results
The company noted that the majority of iPhones sold in the U.S. will come from India.
May 2, 2025
Virginia Class submarine underway during sea trials in Groton, Conn.
Operations
U.S. Navy Commits Up to $17.2B to Boost Virginia-Class Submarine Production
The award looks to fund productivity at the shipyards and workforce support.
May 2, 2025
Kodiak Bearings And Grease
Operations
Kodiak Acquires Sunocs, Plant That Can Produce Over 100 Million Pounds of Grease
It is the company's fifth acquisition since 2023.
May 2, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 01 At 10 40 49 Am
Operations
Conagra to Sell Chef Boyardee Brand for $600M
The canned pasta label will join a portfolio that also includes Pillsbury and Hungry Jack.
May 1, 2025
Bio Made
Operations
Non-Profit BioMADE Invests Over $200M in Two Bioindustrial Manufacturing Sites
It will focus on turning feedstocks and waste into chemicals, materials, textiles, fuels and bioplastics.
May 1, 2025
I Stock 458608931
Operations
Stanley Black & Decker Posts Better-than-Expected Sales, Raises Prices Amid Tariffs
The tool maker also notified customers that "further price action is required."
April 30, 2025
Scraper strainers allow the solids to accumulate at the bottom of the vessel, where the blowdown valve will open periodically to clear them out.
Operations
The Consulting Engineer’s Ultimate Guide to Advanced Scraper Strainer Technology
How does it compare to traditional choices?
April 30, 2025
The logo for Caterpillar appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, April 23, 2018.
Operations
Caterpillar Says Tariffs May Increase Q2 Costs by Up to $350 Million
The company's revenue dropped by more than $1.55 billion from last year.
April 30, 2025
I Stock 1304276293
Operations
Thermo Fisher to Invest $2 Billion in U.S. Medical Manufacturing
The company has 64 U.S. manufacturing operations, located in 37 states.
April 30, 2025
The Hanford Viaduct construction site is shown in an aerial view, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Kings County, Calif.
Operations
California High-Speed Rail Leader Pushes State to Support Private Investment
In 2008, the project was promised to be up and running by 2020.
April 30, 2025
Optics in manufacturing.
Operations
Optics Companies Merge to Launch EvolvOptic
Merger expands capabilities in space, semiconductor and high energy.
April 29, 2025
Nefab New Facility Austin Nec Cec
Operations
Nefab Opens $2.5M Engineered Packaging Innovation Hub in Austin
The investment supports the region’s technology, automotive and manufacturing sectors.
April 29, 2025