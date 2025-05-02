Kodiak Acquires Sunocs, Plant That Can Produce Over 100 Million Pounds of Grease

It is the company's fifth acquisition since 2023.

Manufacturing.net Staff
May 2, 2025
Kodiak Bearings And Grease
Kodiak

Kodiak LLC, a provider of specialty chemicals, announced its acquisition of Sunocs LLC, the company's fifth acquisition since 2023.

Sunocs' assets amplify Kodiak's manufacturing platform and product portfolio of high-performance chemicals into the highly technical niche of silicones and greases. Furthermore, the acquisition of the Sunocs client base broadens Kodiak's reach into new markets by opening cross-selling opportunities for an already expansive product portfolio.

Kodiak now owns and operates 44 stainless steel, glass lined and hastalloy high temperature reactors, 35 mixing kettles and 50-plus temperature controlled bulk storage tanks with 1.25 million gallons of storage. Additionally, Kodiak can now produce over 100 million pounds of grease and 30 million pounds of silicone and die casting lubricants at its new plant in Valparaiso, Indiana

The acquisition of Sunocs responds to a notorious shortage in grease supply since 2021. With laboratories and manufacturing in four different locations nationwide, Kodiak expects to develop new technologies and solve operational challenges. The company hopes its growth strategy delivers value to its customer base in the steel, metalworking, machining, wire-drawing, aerospace, automotive, packaging and energy industries.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 1, 2025
Rendering of Kimberly-Clark's future manufacturing facility in Warren, Ohio
Kimberly-Clark to Invest Over $2 Billion in U.S. Manufacturing
May 2, 2025
People visit an Apple Store, inside a shopping mall, in Beijing, Thursday, April 10, 2025.
Apple Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Q2 Results
May 2, 2025
Virginia Class submarine underway during sea trials in Groton, Conn.
U.S. Navy Commits Up to $17.2B to Boost Virginia-Class Submarine Production
May 2, 2025
Related Stories
Rendering of Kimberly-Clark's future manufacturing facility in Warren, Ohio
Operations
Kimberly-Clark to Invest Over $2 Billion in U.S. Manufacturing
Gen Z
Operations
What Gen Z Can Teach Us About Change
People visit an Apple Store, inside a shopping mall, in Beijing, Thursday, April 10, 2025.
Operations
Apple Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Q2 Results
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 1, 2025
Rendering of Kimberly-Clark's future manufacturing facility in Warren, Ohio
Operations
Kimberly-Clark to Invest Over $2 Billion in U.S. Manufacturing
The company expects the projects to create more than 900 jobs.
May 2, 2025
People visit an Apple Store, inside a shopping mall, in Beijing, Thursday, April 10, 2025.
Operations
Apple Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Q2 Results
The company noted that the majority of iPhones sold in the U.S. will come from India.
May 2, 2025
Virginia Class submarine underway during sea trials in Groton, Conn.
Operations
U.S. Navy Commits Up to $17.2B to Boost Virginia-Class Submarine Production
The award looks to fund productivity at the shipyards and workforce support.
May 2, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 01 At 10 40 49 Am
Operations
Conagra to Sell Chef Boyardee Brand for $600M
The canned pasta label will join a portfolio that also includes Pillsbury and Hungry Jack.
May 1, 2025
Bio Made
Operations
Non-Profit BioMADE Invests Over $200M in Two Bioindustrial Manufacturing Sites
It will focus on turning feedstocks and waste into chemicals, materials, textiles, fuels and bioplastics.
May 1, 2025
I Stock 458608931
Operations
Stanley Black & Decker Posts Better-than-Expected Sales, Raises Prices Amid Tariffs
The tool maker also notified customers that "further price action is required."
April 30, 2025
Scraper strainers allow the solids to accumulate at the bottom of the vessel, where the blowdown valve will open periodically to clear them out.
Operations
The Consulting Engineer’s Ultimate Guide to Advanced Scraper Strainer Technology
How does it compare to traditional choices?
April 30, 2025
The logo for Caterpillar appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, April 23, 2018.
Operations
Caterpillar Says Tariffs May Increase Q2 Costs by Up to $350 Million
The company's revenue dropped by more than $1.55 billion from last year.
April 30, 2025
I Stock 1304276293
Operations
Thermo Fisher to Invest $2 Billion in U.S. Medical Manufacturing
The company has 64 U.S. manufacturing operations, located in 37 states.
April 30, 2025
The Hanford Viaduct construction site is shown in an aerial view, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Kings County, Calif.
Operations
California High-Speed Rail Leader Pushes State to Support Private Investment
In 2008, the project was promised to be up and running by 2020.
April 30, 2025
Optics in manufacturing.
Operations
Optics Companies Merge to Launch EvolvOptic
Merger expands capabilities in space, semiconductor and high energy.
April 29, 2025
Nefab New Facility Austin Nec Cec
Operations
Nefab Opens $2.5M Engineered Packaging Innovation Hub in Austin
The investment supports the region’s technology, automotive and manufacturing sectors.
April 29, 2025
Coca Cola bottles at a market in Homestead, Pa., Feb. 24, 2025.
Operations
Coca-Cola Reports Better-than-Expected Quarterly Profit, Says It Can Manage Through Tariffs
Coke's unit case volumes grew 2%, led by higher demand in China, India and Brazil.
April 29, 2025
Blake
Operations
Arnold Magnetic Technologies Announces New CEO
Industry veteran Matthew Blake will lead the company.
April 28, 2025