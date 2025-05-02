Kodiak Acquires Sunocs, Plant That Can Produce Over 100 Million Pounds of Grease

Kodiak LLC, a provider of specialty chemicals, announced its acquisition of Sunocs LLC, the company's fifth acquisition since 2023.

Sunocs' assets amplify Kodiak's manufacturing platform and product portfolio of high-performance chemicals into the highly technical niche of silicones and greases. Furthermore, the acquisition of the Sunocs client base broadens Kodiak's reach into new markets by opening cross-selling opportunities for an already expansive product portfolio.

Kodiak now owns and operates 44 stainless steel, glass lined and hastalloy high temperature reactors, 35 mixing kettles and 50-plus temperature controlled bulk storage tanks with 1.25 million gallons of storage. Additionally, Kodiak can now produce over 100 million pounds of grease and 30 million pounds of silicone and die casting lubricants at its new plant in Valparaiso, Indiana.

The acquisition of Sunocs responds to a notorious shortage in grease supply since 2021. With laboratories and manufacturing in four different locations nationwide, Kodiak expects to develop new technologies and solve operational challenges. The company hopes its growth strategy delivers value to its customer base in the steel, metalworking, machining, wire-drawing, aerospace, automotive, packaging and energy industries.