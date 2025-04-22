SMX Industrial Solutions Announces Acquisition of Preston Eastin

SMX Industrial Solutions announced the acquisition of Preston Eastin, a manufacturer of robotic and welding positioning systems.

The addition of Preston Eastin's advanced positioning systems to SMX Industrial Solutions' existing offerings through Steelmax Tools and Scotchman Industries will provide customers with an expanded suite of solutions to meet diverse industrial needs. The move also enhances SMX Industrial Solutions’ ability to offer its customers an expanding suite of fabrication solutions.

Preston Eastin's operations will continue to be led by Gary Gamino and the team in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

SMX Industrial Solutions is an Emko Capital portfolio company and Emko continues to actively support and help guide SMX Industrial growth initiatives.