SMX Industrial Solutions Announces Acquisition of Preston Eastin

Preston Eastin is a manufacturer of robotic and welding positioning systems.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Apr 22, 2025
Acquisition
iStock.com/korawat thatinchan

SMX Industrial Solutions announced the acquisition of Preston Eastin, a manufacturer of robotic and welding positioning systems.

The addition of Preston Eastin's advanced positioning systems to SMX Industrial Solutions' existing offerings through Steelmax Tools and Scotchman Industries will provide customers with an expanded suite of solutions to meet diverse industrial needs. The move also enhances SMX Industrial Solutions’ ability to offer its customers an expanding suite of fabrication solutions.

Preston Eastin's operations will continue to be led by Gary Gamino and the team in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

SMX Industrial Solutions is an Emko Capital portfolio company and Emko continues to actively support and help guide SMX Industrial growth initiatives.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
April 1, 2025
As companies reshore or move production to other countries, they must be aware of new labeling rules and regulations to make sure their product labels stay compliant.
How New Tariffs Are Affecting the Labeling Industry
April 22, 2025
Ap25112337743506
Pharmaceuticals Company Roche Announces $50B Investment in U.S.
April 22, 2025
Acquisition
SMX Industrial Solutions Announces Acquisition of Preston Eastin
April 22, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 946236188
Operations
Here's Why Your Family-Owned Manufacturing Company Should Switch to an ESOP
The Sky Project Ultra robot also known as Tien Kung Ultra crosses the finish line to win the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.
Operations
Humanoid Robots Run Chinese Half-Marathon Alongside Flesh-and-Blood Competitors
Javid Moghaddasnia, Director of Customer Engagement, discusses American Giant clothing while being interviewed at the company's showroom in San Francisco, Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Operations
As Small Manufacturers Hope to Benefit from Tariffs, Some Worry About Uncertainty
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
April 1, 2025
As companies reshore or move production to other countries, they must be aware of new labeling rules and regulations to make sure their product labels stay compliant.
Operations
How New Tariffs Are Affecting the Labeling Industry
Companies must be aware of new labeling rules and regulations and be able to adapt their labels quickly.
April 22, 2025
Ap25112337743506
Operations
Pharmaceuticals Company Roche Announces $50B Investment in U.S.
It's planning new manufacturing facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.
April 22, 2025
I Stock 946236188
Operations
Here's Why Your Family-Owned Manufacturing Company Should Switch to an ESOP
Is it the right choice for your family's business?
April 21, 2025
I Stock 2167683138
Operations
The Best Way to Finance New Capital Equipment Purchases for Manufacturers
There are many ways to fund equipment purchases, and each comes with its own advantages and disadvantages.
April 21, 2025
The IC Ironcore DDL.
Operations
Kollmorgen IC Ironcore Direct Drive Linear Motor
The direct drive linear motor is built for medium, high voltage applications.
April 21, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 9 33 09 Am
Operations
FDA Clears Neuralink Competitor's Human Brain Implant
The approval of the key component moves the company closer to full authorization.
April 21, 2025
The Sky Project Ultra robot also known as Tien Kung Ultra crosses the finish line to win the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.
Operations
Humanoid Robots Run Chinese Half-Marathon Alongside Flesh-and-Blood Competitors
That's one of thousands of steps for robot-kind.
April 21, 2025
Javid Moghaddasnia, Director of Customer Engagement, discusses American Giant clothing while being interviewed at the company's showroom in San Francisco, Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Operations
As Small Manufacturers Hope to Benefit from Tariffs, Some Worry About Uncertainty
Some say the unpredictability is outweighing any potential long-term benefit.
April 21, 2025
I Stock 2151843291
Operations
Breaking Tradition: How to Challenge Customers and Drive Change
Too often, we continue down a path without questioning our direction.
April 21, 2025
A worker welds together metal parts at the factory of Kam Pin Industrial (HK) Ltd, manufacturer of coated aluminum panels in Dongguan city in southern China's Guangdong province on Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Operations
Chinese Factories Seek to Expand Business Outside U.S. Following Trump Tariffs
An aluminum-coating factory said it is facing a 75% tariff on its products.
April 21, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 18 At 10 07 08 Am
Operations
Saronic Unveils 150-Foot Autonomous Boat
It also acquired a shipbuilder that will serve as its prototyping and production hub.
April 18, 2025
NUTEC Bickley specialist shuttle kiln
Operations
NUTEC Bickley Wins Contract for Ceramic Cores Sintering Kiln
This kiln will be installed at the customer’s investment casting facility.
April 17, 2025
Joe Bogosian, CEO of Safran Defense & Space, Inc. (Safran DSI), cuts the ribbon during the inauguration for the company’s new manufacturing facility in Parker, Colorado.
Operations
Safran Opens Manufacturing, Engineering Hub in Colorado
The facility will begin shipping thrusters and electronics in 2026.
April 17, 2025
A U.S. Navy rendering of the Columbia-class submarine.
Operations
BAE Systems Continues Building Critical Structures for Columbia-Class Submarines
Add-on contract backs an original 2023 component contract.
April 16, 2025