Caterpillar Celebrates 100 Years with $100M Investment

The investment will help train the workforce of the future.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Apr 15, 2025
Caterpillar Centennial Celebration
Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar Inc. announced it would celebrate its centennial with a $100 million investment over the next five years to help equip the workforce of the future with necessary skills.

According to The Future of Jobs Report 2025, in the next five years, the skillsets needed in the global labor market are expected to evolve drastically, resulting in the creation of 170 million new jobs that require proficiency in artificial intelligence, automation, data analytics, digital twins, Internet of Things (IoT), machine language, augmented reality, computer-aid design and modeling and robotics maintenance.

"This pledge reinforces our commitment to building a world where technology and human creativity can work hand in hand to create a more resilient workforce," Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said. "Together, by empowering individuals with the skills and resources they need to thrive, we can make that world our reality."

Caterpillar also plans to host local celebrations across the world as part of a centennial world tour. In addition to Caterpillar's $100 million pledge, the Caterpillar Foundation, Caterpillar's philanthropic organization, plans to make charitable donations to local nonprofit organizations at each tour stop.

