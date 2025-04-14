Intel Sells Majority of Altera Chip Business in Deal Valued at $8.75 Billion

Technology investor Silver Lake will own 51% of Altera.

Associated Press
Apr 14, 2025
The Intel logo is displayed on the exterior of Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., Jan. 12, 2011.
AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File

Intel announced Monday that it was selling the majority of its Altera chip business to technology investor Silver Lake in a deal valued at $8.75 billion.

Silver Lake will own 51% of Altera, which Intel acquired in 2015 for $16.7 billion in an effort to expand its business into chip markets focused on wireless, automobiles and other products. At the time, it was the biggest deal in Intel Corp.'s history.

Intel spun Altera off into an independent company earlier this year. Silver Lake's acquisition of Altera is expected to close in the second half of this year.

"Today's announcement reflects our commitment to sharpening our focus, lowering our expense structure and strengthening our balance sheet," said Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan. "We look forward to partnering with Silver Lake upon closing of the transaction, as their industry expertise will help to accelerate Altera's efforts and unlock additional economic value for Intel." Tan joined Intel as CEO just one month ago.

Intel also announced that Raghib Hussain will succeed Sandra Rivera as chief executive officer of Altera, effective in early May.

Intel shares were up 3.2% just after the opening bell Monday.

The broader technology sector was boosted Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday said he was exempting smartphones, computers and some other electronics from some of his stiff tariffs.

Trump then spent Sunday downplaying the significance of exemptions that reduce but won't eliminate the effect of U.S. tariffs on imports of popular consumer devices and their key components.

This screen grab from PA video shows a view of the British Steel plant in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, Saturday April 12, 2025.
Operations
UK Government Takes Over Day-to-Day Running of British Steel from Chinese Owner Jingye
Edesia Nutrition CEO Navyn Salem walks past a delivery truck sitting idle at the company's North Kingstown, R.I. facility where they make Plumpy'Nut, a nutritional lifesaving peanut paste sent to malnourished children worldwide, Friday, March 14, 2025.
Operations
British Billionaire Funded Therapeutic Food Production Amid USAID 'Craziness'
Led
Operations
$4 Billion Investment to Help Build World’s Largest Ammonia Facility in Louisiana
