igus to Develop New Humanoid Robot

The company revealed multiple innovations at its annual digital press conference.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Mar 26, 2025
In line with the motto 'Go Zero Lubrication,' igus is presenting 277 lubrication-free plastic innovations this year, including PTFE-free materials, a complete energy chain series made from recycled material and a humanoid robot.
igus GmbH

Plastics manufacturer igus Inc. announced it would present 277 new lubrication-free motion plastic innovations this year during its annual digital press conference, including PTFE-free materials, a fully recycled energy chain series, a new dry cleanroom solution and a humanoid robot.

igus also reported a 5% increase in active customers and about $1.2 billion in sales for a 2.5% decline in turnover.

"The changing political and economic conditions didn't leave us entirely unaffected," igus CEO of Plain Bearings and Linear Technology Tobias Vogel said. "Like many of our customers, we are also focusing on savings and increased efficiency through increased automation in our factory."

PTFE-free materials and its first humanoid

At Hannover Messe 2025, igus will present its new environmentally friendly solutions, such as PTFE-free versions of the iglidur standard plain bearing materials G, X and H.

Regarding energy chains, igus plans to convert its entire E2.1 series to recycled material consisting of post-consumer recyclate, such as old fishing nets and disused energy chains.

The company also developed a mobile "socket" for its igus Mobile Shore Power Outlet (iMSPO) power supply of container and cruise ships. The system already deployed for use in ports in Hamburg, Rotterdam and Singapore.

Through a collaboration with the Fraunhofer IPA, igus developed a new type of certificate that confirms the cleanroom suitability of igus e-chains in long-term tests, with the ability to withstand over 15 million double strokes with minimal and consistent particle emissions.

With a focus on cost-effective products, igus introduced the new energy chain glide-chain G4.42 for simple gliding applications like indoor cranes. The company said the design is 12% to 25% lighter than standard chains of the same dimensions from its E2 and E4 product range

igus will also develop its first humanoid robot made of high-performance plastic. Based on the company's ReBeL Move mobile robot, the humanoid will use ReBeL cobots for its arms. The company did not name a target market for the humanoid but invited a range of customers to explore the product.

The entire igus campus in Cologne, where the company produces, tests and researches, now covers around 218,000 square meters.The entire igus campus in Cologne, where the company produces, tests and researches, now covers around 218,000 square meters.igus GmbH

Global investments for greater customer proximity

igus CEO of E-chain Systems Michael Blass announced multiple expansions, including new buildings in China and India as well as on-site lead screw production and an RBTX customer testing area for low-cost robotics in the U.S.

"This means that 10 countries now have their own customer test areas so users can quickly and easily find their individual low cost automation solution on site," Blass said. "Three of these locations, China, Brazil and the U.S., will be expanded into regional hubs, so that production and development will also be increasingly localized. We are also investing in the expansion of branches in other countries such as Japan, Spain, Taiwan and Poland."

With the takeover of mechanical contractor elko Verbindungstechnik, igus also plans to build up targeted assembly capacities in southern Germany. elko specializes in assembling cables and plug-in connectors into customer-specific systems used primarily in machine tools and the automotive industry.

Additionally, igus plans to further invest in new automation solutions at its Cologne site to streamline processes and increase throughput times, including specifically developed and patented crimp towers and the use of AGVs in the factory buildings.

Pursuing CO2 neutrality

igus reported that it has achieved 92% of its CO2-neutral target for buildings and production. 

Blass stated the company expects to complete the goal through additional sustainability measures, including a new multi-storey car park with complete facade greening, upgrades to existing buildings with photovoltaic systems and the expansion of its MHRS system to use waste heat from machines for heating.

igus aims to reach full carbon neutrality by the end of 2025.

