Toy Manufacturer Responds to Tariffs by Increasing Domestic Production

Cra-Z-Art announced a plan to significantly increase toy manufacturing in the U.S. to combat the cost of tariffs for imported goods from China and other countries.

The company currently has over 1 million square feet of manufacturing space domestically and plans to grow production space by 50%.

Cra-Z-Art recently announced the acquisition of Joker AG, the company's third acquisition in the last six months. The 102-year-old company previously purchased Top Secret Toys, makers of Giga Pets, Dissect-it Brand and Spin Pops as well as a major interest in Lexibook, a manufacturer of children's electronic and learning toys.

The company currently maintains factories in Lewisburg, Tennessee and Jacksonville, Florida. The Florida site opened in 2021 and has injection and blow molding on-site with other precision equipment, including liquid processing. The Lewisburg site is the country's largest pencil factory and includes manufacturing as well as product packaging and assembly of brands such as USA Gold.

Cra-Z-Art currently markets and manufactures brands such as RoseArt, Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Be Inspired and My Look craft and activity sets, Cra-Z-Slimy, Softee Dough and Kodak puzzles, along with properties like Snoopy Sno-Cone Machine, Magna Doodle and Disney Crystal Surprise.