This 'Dune' Isn't Fiction. It's the Longest Conveyor Belt in the U.S.

The steel structure could almost be mistaken for a roller coaster.

Nadia LathanJulio Cortez
Mar 12, 2025
A 42-mile conveyor belt by Atlas Energy carries sand needed for hydraulic fracturing Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Kermit, Texas.
A 42-mile conveyor belt by Atlas Energy carries sand needed for hydraulic fracturing Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Kermit, Texas.
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

KERMIT, Texas (AP) — It's longer than the width of Rhode Island, snakes across the oil fields of the southwest U.S. and crawls at 10 mph – too slow for a truck and too long for a train.

It's a new sight: the longest conveyor belt in America.

Atlas Energy Solutions, a Texas-based oil field company, has installed a 42-mile long (67 kilometers) conveyor belt to transport millions of tons of sand for hydraulic fracturing. The belt the company named "The Dune Express" runs from tiny Kermit, Texas, and across state borders into Lea County, New Mexico. Tall and lanky with lids that resemble solar modules, the steel structure could almost be mistaken for a roller coaster.

In the remote West Texas, there are few people to marvel at the unusual machine in Kermit, a city with a population of less than 6,000, where the sand is typically hauled by tractor-trailers. During fracking, liquid is pumped into the ground at a high pressure to create holes, or fractures, that release oil. The sand helps keep the holes open as water, oil and gas flow through it.

But moving the sand by truck is usually a long and potentially dangerous process, according to CEO John Turner. He said massive trucks moving sand and other industrial goods are a common site in the oil-rich Permian Basin and pose a danger to other drivers.

"Pretty early on, the delivery of sand via truck was not only inefficient, it was dangerous," he said.

The conveyor belt, with a freight capacity of 13 tons (11.79 metric tonnes), was designed to bypass and trudge alongside traffic.

Innovation isn't new to the oil and gas industry, nor is the idea to use a conveyor belt to move materials around. Another conveyor belt believed to be the world's longest conveyor — at 61 miles (98.17 kilometers) long — carries phosphorous from a mine in Western Sahara on the northwest coast of Africa, according to NASA Earth Observatory.

When moving sand by truck became a nuisance, an unprecedented and risky investment opportunity arose: constructing a $400 million machine to streamline the production of hydraulic fracturing. The company went public in March 2023, in part, to help pay for the conveyor belt and completed its first delivery in January, Turner said.

The sand sits in a tray-shaped pan with a lid that can be taken off at any point, but most of the it gets offloaded into silos near the Texas and New Mexico border. Along its miles-long journey, the sand is sold and sent to fracking companies who move it by truck for the remainder of the trip.

Keeping the rollers on the belt aligned and making sure it runs smoothly are the biggest maintenance obstacles, according to Turner. The rollers are equipped with chips that signal when its about to fail and need to be replaced. This helps prevent wear and tear and keep the machine running consistently, Turner said.

The belt cuts through a large oil patch where environmentalists have long raised concerns about the industry disturbing local habitats, including those of the sagebrush lizard, which was listed as an endangered species last year by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

"In addition to that, we know that the sand will expedite further drilling nearby," said Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas. "We could see more drilling than we otherwise would, which means more air pollution, more spills than we otherwise would."

The Dune Express currently runs for about 12 to 14 hours a day at roughly half capacity but the company expects to it to be rolling along at all hours later this year.

In New Mexico, Lea County Commissioner Brad Weber said he hopes the belt alleviates traffic on a parallel highway where car crashes are frequent.

"I believe it's going to make a very positive impact here," he said.

Latest in Operations
Simplifying Connectivity. Supercharged Efficiency.
Sponsored
Simplifying Connectivity. Supercharged Efficiency.
February 24, 2025
Pretzel production at Uncle Jerry's.
How GLP-1 Drugs Like Ozempic and Wegovy Are Reshaping the Snack Food Industry
March 12, 2025
Tariffs
Survey Uncovers Tariff Impact on Manufacturers and Their Adjustment Strategies
March 12, 2025
Pacific Steel
California Getting First New Steel Mill in 50 years
March 12, 2025
Related Stories
Pacific Steel
Operations
California Getting First New Steel Mill in 50 years
Clarius Park Hardeeville 7
Operations
TS Conductor Announces New South Carolina Manufacturing Facility
I Stock 1298877327 Rudzhan Nagiev
Operations
Considerations for Manufacturers Refinancing Amid Interest Rate Volatility
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
February 26, 2025
Tariffs
Trade
Survey Uncovers Tariff Impact on Manufacturers and Their Adjustment Strategies
“The data clearly anticipates that cost increases will be passed on to the customer."
March 12, 2025
Pacific Steel
Operations
California Getting First New Steel Mill in 50 years
Pacific Steel plans to dedicate about 63 of the mill’s 174 acres to on-site renewable energy.
March 12, 2025
Cars sit parked outside the United States Steel Corporations Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Braddock, Pa.
Operations
U.S. Factories Likely to Feel the Pain From Trump's Steel and Aluminum Tariffs
The tariffs will likely drive up costs for American companies that use the metals, too.
March 12, 2025
Giada Volpin (second from left) works with a new generation of technical leaders.
Operations
The 'Silent Revolution' in Industrial Maintenance
Manufacturers need to start rethinking some things.
March 11, 2025
Workers construct the hull of a vessel at the STX shipbuilding plant on Changxing Island, on the outskirt of Dalian, in northeast China's Liaoning province, Sept. 15, 2011.
Operations
China's Shipbuilding Dominance Poses Economic, National Security Risks for the U.S.
By tonnage, China built more ships last year than the U.S. has since World War II.
March 11, 2025
Anheuser-Busch's plant in Williamsburg, Va.
Operations
Anheuser-Busch to Invest $4.2M in Virginia Brewery
The announcement follows a $6.5 million project last year.
March 10, 2025
Two amplifiers side by side.
Operations
DARPA Accelerating Critical Component Manufacturing From Years to Weeks
DARPA's startup support enables high-production amplifier production breakthrough.
March 10, 2025
Clarius Park Hardeeville 7
Operations
TS Conductor Announces New South Carolina Manufacturing Facility
The company expects the project to create approximately 462 new jobs.
March 10, 2025
Quick Jet Machine5
Operations
Machine Maker Showcases 250-Pound Aluminum Hand at Taiwan Trade Show
WATCH: Inspired by a 3D scan of the CEO giving a "thumbs up."
March 7, 2025
In this June 24, 2016 file photo the logo of German industrial conglomerate Siemens is pictured prior to the opening ceremony at the new headquarters in Munich, Germany.
Operations
Siemens Announces $285 Million Investment in U.S. Manufacturing
The investments are projected to create more than 900 jobs.
March 6, 2025
I Stock 1163768249 672e2e3fac575
Operations
Smucker Sells Brands to JTM Foods for $40M
The deal includes the Cloverhill and Big Texas brands and a Chicago plant.
March 6, 2025
I Stock 1393825220
Operations
Advances in Machine Learning Are More Reliably Identifying Plastics in the Environment
It reads their unique chemical fingerprint.
March 6, 2025
President Donald Trump shakes hands with C.C. Wei, chairman and CEO of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 3, 2025.
Operations
Taiwan Says Chipmaker's Move to Invest $100 Billion in the U.S. Wasn't Because of U.S. Pressure
TSMC says the move is due to customer demand.
March 6, 2025
Honeywell office in Sunnyvale, Calif., March 2020.
Operations
Honeywell to Acquire Pump Maker Sundyne for More than $2B
The deal comes as the conglomerate prepares to split into three companies.
March 5, 2025