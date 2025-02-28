Galco Acquires Brozelco

The company expects the acquisition to expand its capabilities in industrial automation.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Feb 28, 2025
Brozelco Acquisition
Galco Industrial Electronics, Inc.

Galco Industrial Electronics Inc. announced the acquisition of Brozelco Inc., a Tennessee-based industrial automation solutions provider specializing in engineering, system integration, fabrication and contracting.

Galco expects the acquisition to expand its capabilities in industrial automation, particularly in custom control solutions, turnkey electrical projects and hazardous location-certified system integration.

"Acquiring Brozelco enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive industrial automation, system integration and engineering services to customers across key industries," Galco President and CEO Allison Sabia said. "Their expertise in utility switchyard refurbishment, rock quarry automation and specialty mining products provides Galco with opportunities for expansion and growth in these industry verticals.”

For over 30 years, Brozelco has provided technical solutions across automation, mining, utilities, manufacturing and industrial contracting from operations in Rockford, Chattanooga and Kingsport, Tennessee.

Brozelco will continue operating under its established name while leveraging Galco’s extensive distribution network, e-commerce capabilities, repair services and engineering expertise. 

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
February 26, 2025
In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo the symbol for Intel appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York.
Intel Again Pushes Back Expected Opening for Semiconductor Plant in Ohio
February 28, 2025
Lubrication Engineers 679802a55b951
Lubrication Engineers to Acquire Royal Purple's Industrial Business for $110 Million
February 28, 2025
Ed Yaker boils water on a Copper stove, an electric induction stove, Feb. 10, 2025, New York.
New Stove that Plugs into Normal Outlet Could Be Major Gain for Health, Climate
February 28, 2025
Related Stories
In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo the symbol for Intel appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York.
Operations
Intel Again Pushes Back Expected Opening for Semiconductor Plant in Ohio
An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store on March 14, 2020, in New York.
Operations
Apple Shareholders Reject Proposal to Scrap Company's Diversity Programs
Ep21 67ae47737f45d
Operations
Ditch Authority and Lead With Empathy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
February 26, 2025
Lubrication Engineers 679802a55b951
Operations
Lubrication Engineers to Acquire Royal Purple's Industrial Business for $110 Million
The segment makes high-performance synthetic industrial products used in multiple markets.
February 28, 2025
Ed Yaker boils water on a Copper stove, an electric induction stove, Feb. 10, 2025, New York.
Operations
New Stove that Plugs into Normal Outlet Could Be Major Gain for Health, Climate
The 120-volt stoves don't need rewiring to 240 volts like standard electric stoves.
February 28, 2025
Egg cartons for sale at a grocery store, Feb. 7, 2025, Grosse Pointe, Mich.
Operations
Are Egg Producers Inflating Prices During the Bird Flu Outbreak?
The nation's largest producer has seen its profits increase dramatically.
February 28, 2025
L'Oréal Groupe's $160 million research and innovation center in Clark, New Jersey.
Operations
L’Oreal Opens $160 Million R&D Center in New Jersey
The facility created more than 600 new jobs.
February 27, 2025
The MakerBot Gives Back Initiative is a major pledge to provide $500,000 worth of 3D printing resources to educators, students, schools, and STEM organizations across North and South Americas.
Operations
MakerBot to Give $500,000 in 3D Printing Supplies to Schools, Educators, and Students in 2025
The initiative is part of UltiMaker's broader effort to expand access to STEM education and learning opportunities for all students.
February 27, 2025
I Stock 1414474713
Operations
Lilly to More than Double U.S. Manufacturing Investment
The company expects to create more than 3,000 jobs across four sites.
February 26, 2025
Nutriset
Operations
How Nutriset Has Helped Alleviate Hunger and Create Jobs in the World's Poorest Places
It started with a sticky peanut butter paste branded Plumpy'nut.
February 26, 2025
Cyngn
Operations
Cyngn
February 25, 2025
Two B61-12 joint test assembly units are prepared for shipping at the Weapon Modernization Lab at Sandia National Laboratories.
Operations
Last B61-12 Nuclear Gravity Bomb Rolls Off Production Line
The bomb plays a critical role in the U.S. nuclear deterrence program.
February 25, 2025
Dong Jin Hyun, VP and head of robotics LAB at Hyundai Motor and Kia (left) and Hans Cho, executive VP and head of strategic marketing at Samsung SDI.
Operations
Hyundai, Kia and Samsung Partner to Develop Batteries for Service Robots
Most robotics markets lack dedicated batteries.
February 25, 2025
F 15 Ex Aces Ii
Operations
Collins Aerospace Providing Ejection Seats for the U.S. Air Force's F-15EX Fleet
The company said its seat have saved more than 700 lives since 1978.
February 25, 2025
Ap25056357048885
Operations
Toyota Reshuffles Its Board, Adding Auditors and Outsiders
Among six appointments is Christopher Reynolds, now an executive in the automaker's North American operations.
February 25, 2025
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., March 17, 2023.
Operations
Elizabeth Holmes Fails to Overturn Theranos Fraud Conviction
The court says she didn't prove there were legal missteps during her trial.
February 24, 2025
General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems will make three shipsets of Virginia Payload Tubes to be used on Block VI Virginia-class submarines.
Operations
General Atomics to Make More Payload Tubes for Navy Submarines
The submarine industrial base is expanding despite "supply chain and workforce retention challenges."
February 24, 2025