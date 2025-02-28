Galco Acquires Brozelco

Galco Industrial Electronics Inc. announced the acquisition of Brozelco Inc., a Tennessee-based industrial automation solutions provider specializing in engineering, system integration, fabrication and contracting.

Galco expects the acquisition to expand its capabilities in industrial automation, particularly in custom control solutions, turnkey electrical projects and hazardous location-certified system integration.

"Acquiring Brozelco enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive industrial automation, system integration and engineering services to customers across key industries," Galco President and CEO Allison Sabia said. "Their expertise in utility switchyard refurbishment, rock quarry automation and specialty mining products provides Galco with opportunities for expansion and growth in these industry verticals.”

For over 30 years, Brozelco has provided technical solutions across automation, mining, utilities, manufacturing and industrial contracting from operations in Rockford, Chattanooga and Kingsport, Tennessee.

Brozelco will continue operating under its established name while leveraging Galco’s extensive distribution network, e-commerce capabilities, repair services and engineering expertise.