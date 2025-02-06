PBS Aerospace Establishes North American HQ in Atlanta

The small turbojet engines maker expects to meet full operations in April 2025.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Feb 6, 2025
Pbs
PBS Aerospace

Small turbojet engines maker PBS Aerospace announced a $20 million investment to establish its North American headquarters, manufacturing and R&D operations in Roswell, Georgia. The company expects the new operations to create at least 95 new jobs in metro Atlanta.

PBS Aerospace’s footprint will include an existing, renovated building at 1350 North Meadow and a new facility that will be constructed at the Tech Village North Site in Roswell. Hiring is underway for open roles, with projections to meet full operations in April 2025.

“We look forward to building our new Roswell factory, which will produce the world’s most advanced small turbojet engines designed to meet the needs of the U.S. Department of Defense,” PBS Aerospace CEO Erin Durham said. “This move aligns seamlessly with our larger growth strategy, which focuses on partnering with Georgia’s extensive manufacturing, aerospace and defense sectors.”

The company sees Georgia as one of America's leading aerospace hubs. The region hosts companies such as Lockheed Martin and Hermeus, as well as the Georgia Tech Research Institute.

