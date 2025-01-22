Four Projects to Bring 167 Jobs, $55 Million in Investments to Michigan

The projects range from battery recycling to software testing to research and development.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jan 22, 2025
Batteries
iStock.com/sergeyryzhov

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced four economic development projects in Southeast Michigan, representing nearly $55 million in capital investment and 167 new jobs in Wayne and Oakland counties.  

“From battery recycling to software testing to research and development, we are bringing good-paying, high-tech jobs home to Michigan, creating opportunities for our workers and securing the automotive supply chain," Whitmer said.

3E Nano Inc, dba NxLite

Clean tech company 3E Nano Inc, dba NxLite provides nano-thin energy and solar control coatings for the polymer, glass and window industries. The products use earth-abundant materials, are air-stable and can be applied to light-weight polymers as well as glass, providing optimal control of thermal energy flow in and out of a building, while improving optical performance.   

The company plans to establish its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Canton Township, Wayne County. The NxLite’s AIM Center facility is driven by recent new contracts with some of the world’s largest companies for their energy efficient product portfolio.

The company expects to create 39 new jobs with a capital investment of $8,858,746, crediting support from a $1 million grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF). Newly created jobs will have starting wages at or above $24 per hour.

Robert Bosch LLC

Robert Bosch LLC serves customers in the business sectors of mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods and energy and building technology. 

The company intends to create a Regional Hydrogen Research and Development Hub at the company’s Farmington Hills headquarter facility. The addition of this hydrogen research and development space will help empower innovative developments throughout the hydrogen lifecycle, allowing for improved integration. This project will require extensive upgrades and restructuring of 2,200 square feet of existing space to support further development of the fuel cell power module. 

The company expects the project to generate capital investment of $13,768,412 in the city of Farmington Hills, Oakland County with the creation of 28 new jobs in the mechanical, electrical and chemical engineering fields with an average wage of $48.84 per hour plus benefits The investment comes with the support of a $500,000 grant through the Michigan Strategic Fund. 

Envergia Incorporated

Lithium-ion and electric vehicle battery recycler Envergia Incorporated announced plans to build out a 115,560-square-foot facility in Detroit to house and operate the machinery and equipment required to recycle batteries into black mass materials. The company expects the investment to lower the carbon footprint of the battery supply chain and the demand for new raw materials. 

The company anticipates the investment will result in $32,667,000 in capital investment and create 52 new jobs with the support of a $750,000 grant. The new jobs will average $37.68 per hour plus benefits throughout the ramp up period of five years.

In addition to MSF support, the City of Detroit will the permitting process for the project at the project site. 

dSPACE Incorporated

dSPACE, a provider of simulation and validation solutions for autonomous and electric vehicles, announced intentions to expand its capacity in Wixom, Oakland County. 

The company expects its project to generate $3.1 million in capital investment and create 51 new jobs in the next 3 years at an average wage of $49.82 per hour plus benefits. The investment comes with the support of a $408,000 performance-based grant.   

The proposed project involves extensive renovations to maximize facility space and the addition of machinery and equipment to allow for additional production at its headquarters.

The company partners with Oakland County Michigan Works! and Oakland Community College to attract, manage and retain talent and offers on-the-job training. 

