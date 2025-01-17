Alliance Machine Systems International Acquires JD Engineers B.V.

The producer of specialty folder gluers will join Alliance's portfolio.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jan 17, 2025
Acquisition
iStock.com/Wasan Tita

Alliance Machine Systems International, a company that specializes in the manufacturing of automated paperboard packaging equipment for the production of corrugated boxes, announced the acquisition of JD Engineers B.V., a producer of specialty folder gluers.

Alliance expects the partnership to enhance production efficiency and quality for customers. In 2015, Alliance was acquired by Barry-Wehmiller, the 139-year-old, $3.6 billion global capital equipment and engineering solutions firm led by CEO Bob Chapman and President Kyle Chapman.

“This partnership will empower us to deliver even greater value to our customers,” JD Engineers Founder and Commercial Director Doeke Holtrop said. “By combining our innovative solutions with the resources and expertise of Alliance Machine Systems International, we will be able to accelerate our growth, improve our services and expand our reach. We are delighted that Alliance appreciates the value of our organization, and we are confident and excited that our combined expertise will have a positive impact on our continued growth and success."

