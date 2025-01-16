Bailey International Unveils New Brand Identity

Mobile hydraulic solutions provider Bailey International, electronic control systems manufacturer Sure Grip Controls, Inc. and custom hydraulic component maker Hydrolico International announced a collaboration under a new brand identity called Bailey. The companies expect this re-branding initiative to elevate customer experiences by merging strengths and expertise.

Through uniting their subsidiaries under one shared vision, Bailey will offer one comprehensive product portfolio. The company is also expected to hold a stronger market presence, offer a broader range of products across customer bases and simplify the customer experience.

By leveraging the combined expertise of these entities, Bailey offers an expanded product range, including hydraulic cylinders, pumps, valves, manifolds, motors, and electronic control systems.

"We are eager to use this unified brand to continue meeting our customers' needs from fingertip to tooltip," said Bailey Electronics Division Vice President Darren Lockyer said.

Moving forward, all communications will reflect Bailey’s new brand identity.