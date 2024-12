Manufacturing.net will send newsletters on the following days during our holiday break:

Dec. 23, 2024

Dec. 24, 2024

Dec. 27, 2024

Dec. 30, 2024

Dec. 31, 2024

Jan. 3, 2025

We will resume regular operations on Monday, Jan. 6. Keep an eye on Manufacturing.net for continuing coverage.

Thank you for reading, and have a pleasant, safe and healthy holiday season.

- Manufacturing.net staff