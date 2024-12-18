Cincinnati, Inc. Announces Alan Oak as Incoming President, CEO

Oak will assume the company’s leadership position, effective January 1.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Dec 18, 2024
Alan Oak, Cincinnati Incorporated’s new CEO, effective January 1, 2025.
Cincinnati Incorporated

Cincinnati Incorporated (CI), a North American provider of built-to-order machine tools, announced that Timothy Warning will step down as president & CEO, effective January 1, 2025. The company added that Alan Oak will assume the company’s leadership position. 

Oak’s career began with BF Goodrich where he rose to the role of vice president general manager of Engine Controls North America with P&L responsibility for the $180 million business. Most recently, Oak served as chief operating officer of Rhinestahl Corporation.

After graduating from the University of Cincinnati, College of Engineering with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, Oak earned a master’s in business administration from Drake University.

“Tim’s contributions and continued dedication cannot be overstated," CI Owner Christina March said. "Under his leadership, the company has recorded unprecedented stability and growth. These accomplishments include the installation of strong processes, the implementation of new ERP, production and quality systems. Along with significant investments into the business, streamlining operations, reducing business risk and the acquisition of significant capital investment in equipment."

