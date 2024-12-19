NEPCON Japan gears up for 2025 spotlighting Japan’s leadership in global electronics R&D and manufacturing.

NEPCON JAPAN, Asia’s electronics technology exhibition hosted by RX Japan, returns for its 39th edition on January 22-24, 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan.

With its established 30-year history, NEPCON Japan has evolved alongside the Japanese and Asian electronics industry, positioning itself as an event for companies and professionals involved in electronics research and development (R&D) and manufacturing.

Connecting the World of Electronics

NEPCON JAPAN will highlight Japan’s contributions to the growth of the electronics industry, making it a gateway for international businesses to enter Japan and Asia’s electronics markets.

This year’s edition is set to gather over 87,000 visitors and 1,800 exhibitors from across the globe, offering a platform where Japanese and international companies can meet and look into new opportunities to maximize their business potential.

The success of its 2024 edition recorded significant participation from major exhibitors from Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Madagascar, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom and the U.S.

NEPCON JAPAN continues to offer a collaborative environment where industry professionals can share innovations, network with key stakeholders and form valuable partnerships.

“NEPCON JAPAN has become an essential event for anyone involved in the electronics industry,” stated Show Director Yuhi Maezono. “Our event has grown over the last 30 years, and we are proud to offer a show that drives innovation and promotes international collaboration to help industry professionals expand their businesses.”

Access 7 Specialized Shows

NEPCON JAPAN provides attendees with an opportunity to dive deep into the most crucial areas of electronics R&D and manufacturing. It features seven dedicated sub-shows, in which participants can explore the full spectrum of the industry, allowing them to discover insights and look into opportunities across various relevant sectors:

INTERNEPCON JAPAN specializes in electronics manufacturing and surface-mount technology.

ELECTROTEST JAPAN showcases state-of-the-art testing and inspection technologies.

IC & SENSOR PACKAGING EXPO highlights innovations in IC and sensor packaging.

ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS & MATERIALS EXPO focuses on the essential materials driving next-generation electronics.

PWB EXPO features advanced technologies in printed wiring boards and substrates.

FINE PROCESS TECHNOLOGY EXPO presents the latest precision manufacturing solutions.

Power Device & Module Expo features innovations in power electronics and modules.

A Comprehensive Experience

In addition to its specialized sub-shows, NEPCON JAPAN will be held alongside four concurrent exhibitions, including AUTOMOTIVE WORLD, Factory Innovation Week, SMART LOGISTICS EXPO and WEARABLE EXPO.

Attendees can witness firsthand groundbreaking advancements in automotive innovations, manufacturing, logistics solutions and wearable technologies under one roof. Together, these concurrent events provide visitors with the chance to explore diverse sectors beyond electronics, fostering a lucrative environment for unexpected business encounters and cross-industry connections.

Additionally, this diverse setup allows attendees to discover solutions, technologies and services that span multiple industries.

Be a Part of NEPCON JAPAN: Register to Visit or Exhibit

NEPCON Japan presents a unique opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their offerings to a targeted audience, connect with a vast, diverse network of industry professionals and scout out new business prospects in the growing Japanese and Asian tech markets.

For visitors, the event is a one-stop platform to engage with experts and key decision-makers, learn the latest industry trends and insights and see the groundbreaking technologies making waves in electronics and beyond.

Don’t miss your chance to participate in the 39th NEPCON Japan. Visitor registration is ongoing via this link while VIP may also register through this link.

Click here for more details about NEPCON JAPAN.