Iran Poised to 'Quite Dramatically' Increase Stockpile of Near Weapons-Grade Uranium

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency called the development "very concerning."

Jon Gambrell
Nasser Karimi
Dec 6, 2024
This photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, shows the launching of Simorgh, or 'Phoenix,' rocket at Iran's Imam Khomeini Spaceport in rural Semnan province, Iran.
This photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, shows the launching of Simorgh, or "Phoenix," rocket at Iran's Imam Khomeini Spaceport in rural Semnan province, Iran.
Iranian Defense Ministry via AP

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Iran stands poised to "quite dramatically" increase its stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium as it has started cascades of advanced centrifuges, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency warned Friday.

The comments from Rafael Mariano Grossi came just hours after Iran said it conducted a successful space launch with its heaviest payload ever, the latest for its program that the West alleges improves Tehran's ballistic missile program.

The launch of the Simorgh rocket comes as Iran's nuclear program now enriches uranium at 60%, a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%. While Iran maintains its program is peaceful, officials in the Islamic Republic increasingly threaten to potentially seek the bomb and an intercontinental ballistic missile that would allow Tehran to use the weapon against distant foes like the United States.

Grossi, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the International Institute of Strategic Studies' Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, said his inspectors planned to see just how many centrifuges Iran would be spinning after Tehran informed his agency of its plans.

"I think it is very concerning," Grossi said. "They were preparing and they have all of these facilities sort of in abeyance and now they are activating that. So we are going to see."

He added: "If they really make them turn — all of them — it's going to be a huge jump."

An IAEA statement issued shortly after Grossi's remarks said Iran had begun feeding two cascades of advanced IR-6 centrifuges with uranium previously enriched up to 20%.

Cascades are a group of centrifuges that spin uranium gas together to more quickly enrich the uranium. The IR-6 centrifuges enrich uranium faster than Iran's baseline IR-1 centrifuges, which have been the workhorse of the country's atomic program.

"The facility's updated design information showed that the effect of this change would be to significantly increase the rate of production," the IAEA statement said.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the preparations. The Iranian mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran has always denied seeking nuclear weapons and says its space program, like its nuclear activities, is for purely civilian purposes. However, U.S. intelligence agencies and the IAEA say Iran had an organized military nuclear program up until 2003.

Meanwhile, the launch Friday took place at Iran's Imam Khomeini Spaceport in rural Semnan province, some 220 kilometers (135 miles) east of Tehran. That's the site of Iran's civilian space program, which has suffered a series of failed Simorgh launches in the past.

The Simorgh carried what Iran described as an "orbital propulsion system," as well as two research systems to a 400-kilometer (250-mile) orbit above the Earth. A system that could change the orbit of a spacecraft would allow Iran to geo-synchronize the orbits of its satellites, a capability Tehran has long sought.

It also carried the Fakhr-1 satellite for Iran's military, the first time Iran's civilian program is known to have carried a military payload.

Iran also put the payload of the Simorgh at 300 kilograms (660 pounds), heavier than all its previous successful launches within the country. State television carried footage of a correspondent discussing the payload just as the Simorgh lifted off into the sky, as people called out: "God is the greatest!"

There was no immediate independent confirmation the launch was successful. The U.S. military referred questions to the country's Space Command, which did not respond.

The announcement comes as heightened tensions grip the wider Middle East over Israel's continued war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip and as an uneasy ceasefire holds in Lebanon.

The United States has previously said Iran's satellite launches defy a U.N. Security Council resolution and called on Tehran to undertake no activity involving ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons. U.N. sanctions related to Iran's ballistic missile program expired in October 2023.

"Iran's work on space-launch vehicles — including its Simorgh — probably would shorten the timeline to produce an intercontinental ballistic missile, if it decided to develop one, because the systems use similar technologies," a U.S. intelligence community report released in July said.

Under Iran's relatively moderate former President Hassan Rouhani, the Islamic Republic slowed its space program for fear of raising tensions with the West. The late hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi, a protégé of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who came to power in 2021, pushed the program forward. Raisi died in a helicopter crash in May.

Iran's reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian, who has been signaling he wants to negotiate with the West over sanctions, has yet to offer a strategy when it comes to Iran's ambitions in space. The Simorgh launch represented the first for his administration from the country's civil space program. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard conducted a successful launch of its parallel program in September.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 11, 2024
The Arleigh Class destroyer USS Nitze, DDG 94, sailing down the York River near Yorktown, Virginia.
Dwarfed by China in Shipbuilding, U.S. Looks to Build its Defense Base to Fend Off War
December 6, 2024
'Welcome to Nippon Steel' sign in front of Blast Furnace No. 1 at Nippon Steel's Kashima Plant in Kashima, Japan on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
Japan's Nippon Steel Sets Sights on Growing Overseas Market in Bid to Acquire U.S. Steel
December 6, 2024
I Stock 1733214249
Solving Thermal Management Through Material Selection
December 5, 2024
Related Stories
Biometric wearables pair with short-range wireless NFC technology in mobile workstations like ARISTA’s to expedite identification, authorized access and communication.
Operations
Biometric ID Drives Pharma Manufacturing Security and Efficiency
FlexBatch Phases are easier to design, create and maintain compared to state-based programming.
Operations
Breweries Providing Flexibility in Batch Control
Siemens
Operations
Siemens Closes Acquisition of Danfoss Fire Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 11, 2024
The Arleigh Class destroyer USS Nitze, DDG 94, sailing down the York River near Yorktown, Virginia.
Operations
Dwarfed by China in Shipbuilding, U.S. Looks to Build its Defense Base to Fend Off War
The U.S. lacks the capacity to “deter and win a fight.”
December 6, 2024
'Welcome to Nippon Steel' sign in front of Blast Furnace No. 1 at Nippon Steel's Kashima Plant in Kashima, Japan on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
Operations
Japan's Nippon Steel Sets Sights on Growing Overseas Market in Bid to Acquire U.S. Steel
Nippon Steel Corp. has its eyes on India, Southeast Asia and the U.S.
December 6, 2024
I Stock 1733214249
Operations
Solving Thermal Management Through Material Selection
Successful thermal management is more critical than ever.
December 5, 2024
Biometric wearables pair with short-range wireless NFC technology in mobile workstations like ARISTA’s to expedite identification, authorized access and communication.
Operations
Biometric ID Drives Pharma Manufacturing Security and Efficiency
Pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly turning to wearable biometric ID products.
December 5, 2024
A worker packages popsicles at an artisanal factory in Salcedo, Ecuador, Nov. 28, 2024.
Operations
Power Shortages Melt Away Ecuadorian Town's Ice Cream Industry
Outages have halted production and storage, causing much of the product to melt.
December 4, 2024
I Stock 606006378
Operations
ABB Completes Acquisition of Aurora Motors
Aurora is a $4 million provider of vertical pump motors.
December 3, 2024
Even though the high impact nature of forging will eventually take its toll, the equipment can be kept productive for many decades with a regular Preventative Maintenance program from an OEM like Ajax-CECO-Erie Press.
Operations
Forging Greater Productivity With Next-Gen Preventative Maintenance
Proper maintenance of forging equipment is crucial to prevent costly downtime and repairs.
December 3, 2024
Siemens
Operations
Siemens Closes Acquisition of Danfoss Fire Safety
The move enhances Siemens’ fire suppression portfolio with high-pressure water mist.
December 3, 2024
Wildeck New Hq
Operations
Wildeck Completes Move to New Headquarters
The new campus is triple the size of the previous site.
December 3, 2024
The USS Zumwalt is seen at the Huntington Ingalls shipyard in Pascagoula, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.
Operations
Stealth Destroyer to Be Home for 1st Hypersonic Weapon on a U.S. Warship
Naval testing of the weapon system will begin as early as 2027.
December 2, 2024
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger speaks while holding a new chip, called Gaudi 3, during an event called AI Everywhere in New York, on Dec. 14, 2023.
Operations
Intel CEO Gelsinger Retires
The company is facing a reduction in its in federal funding for computer chip plants.
December 2, 2024
L3Harris Technologies Facility in Burlington, Ontario, Canada.
Operations
U.S. Navy Awards L3Harris Nearly $1 Billion Communication Technology Contract
The company will manufacture critical radios used in a variety of air, ground and maritime platforms.
November 26, 2024
Image002
Operations
CK Supply Breaks Ground on $10M Missouri Expansion
The company said that the new facility would become a hub for the Kansas City region.
November 26, 2024
Tgiving
Operations
Creating the Perfect Thanksgiving Meal
Lessons in production planning, scheduling and the connected worker.
November 22, 2024