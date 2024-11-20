TSMC Arizona to Receive Up to $6.6B in CHIPS Funding

The investment is expected to create approximately 6,000 direct manufacturing jobs.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Nov 20, 2024
Tsmc
iStock/BING-JHEN HONG

The U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded TSMC Arizona Corporation, a subsidiary of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, up to $6.6 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS Incentives Program’s Funding Opportunity for Commercial Fabrication Facilities.

The award will support the company’s planned investment of more than $65 billion in three greenfield fabs in Phoenix, Arizona. The Department will disburse the funds based on TSMC Arizona’s completion of project milestones.

At full capacity, TSMC Arizona’s three fabs are expected to manufacture tens of millions of logic chips that will power products like 5G/6G smartphones, autonomous vehicles and high-performance computing and AI applications. Early production yields at the first TSMC plant in Arizona are on par with similar factories in Taiwan.

The advanced chips that TSMC manufactures for its customers, including its A16 technology, are the backbone of central processing units for servers in large-scale datacenters and of specialized graphics processing units used for machine learning. The investment is expected to create approximately 6,000 direct manufacturing jobs and more than 20,000 total unique construction jobs. 

In addition to the direct funding of up to $6.6 billion, the CHIPS Program Office will provide up to $5 billion of proposed loans, which is part of the $75 billion in loan authority provided by the CHIPS and Science Act – to TSMC Arizona under the award.

As stated in the CHIPS Notice of Funding Opportunity for Commercial Fabrication Facilities, CHIPS for America will distribute direct funding to recipients for capital expenditures based on the completion of construction, production, and commercial milestones and disburse loans to TSMC Arizona for amounts invested in capital expenditures. The program will track the performance of each CHIPS Incentives Award via financial and programmatic reports, in accordance with the award terms and conditions.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 11, 2024
Fristam Sized
FDS Nano Twin Screw Pump
November 20, 2024
Semiconductor
Semiconductor Consortium Negotiating $285M in Funding to Establish Manufacturing Institute
November 20, 2024
Img 3081 1024x576
Electrolit Brings Manufacturing to the U.S. with $400M Facility
November 20, 2024
Related Stories
Semiconductor
Operations
Semiconductor Consortium Negotiating $285M in Funding to Establish Manufacturing Institute
Cans of Campbell's soup are displayed in a supermarket, March 25, 2021, in New York.
Operations
Campbell's Name Change Receives Shareholders' Approval
Agas
Operations
A-Gas Recovers Refrigerant in North Carolina After Hurricane
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 11, 2024
Fristam Sized
Operations
FDS Nano Twin Screw Pump
The FDS Nano is the world’s smallest twin screw pump.
November 20, 2024
Semiconductor
Operations
Semiconductor Consortium Negotiating $285M in Funding to Establish Manufacturing Institute
The institute would develop, validate and use digital twins to improve semiconductor manufacturing.
November 20, 2024
Img 3081 1024x576
Operations
Electrolit Brings Manufacturing to the U.S. with $400M Facility
The Texas plant will create more than 200 jobs.
November 20, 2024
Cans of Campbell's soup are displayed in a supermarket, March 25, 2021, in New York.
Operations
Campbell's Name Change Receives Shareholders' Approval
The 155-year-old company will drop the word "soup."
November 20, 2024
The cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md.
Operations
Biden's $100 Billion Disaster Aid Request Includes Money to Rebuild the Collapsed Baltimore Bridge
The bridge itself would take $1.7 billion to rebuild.
November 20, 2024
This June 20, 2022, photo shows the General Dynamics NASSCO Shipyard in Norfolk, Virginia.
Operations
General Dynamics Subsidiary to Pay $1.4 Million in Back Wages to Mexican Engineers
Engineers were paid as little as $6.80 per hour.
November 19, 2024
Microporous representatives digging the first holes for the new facility megasite.
Operations
Microporous to Invest $1.35 Billion, Create More Than 2,000 Jobs in Virginia
The company makes battery separators.
November 19, 2024
Gansu 4 Layer Installation
Operations
Ag Tech Company Says its Vertical Farm Is Powered by a Small Nuclear Reactor
The facility is the first vertical farm of its kind in the world.
November 18, 2024
Abbott Sign 64c3cfb2eaca8 6601a45b1a735 66d9d53e1fa72
Operations
Abbott Opens New Diabetes Tech Manufacturing Facility
The site is fully electric, drawing power from six air-to-water heat pumps and nearly 600 solar panels.
November 18, 2024
A brief patch of early morning sunlight brightens the landscape around the Greenidge Generation power plant, Oct. 15, 2021, in Dresden, N.Y.
Operations
New York Judge Rejects State Efforts to Shutter Bitcoin Mine over Climate Concerns
The bitcoin mining at Greenidge began four years ago.
November 18, 2024
Colin Parkin, left, President of e-Storage, speaks with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear following the announcement of a $712 million project in Shelbyville, Ky., creating 1,572 skilled, high-tech jobs at the Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort, Ky., Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.
Operations
Company Announces Nearly $712 Million Project in Kentucky to Make Batteries
Production at the Shelbyville battery plant is expected to begin in late 2025.
November 18, 2024
Boeing employees work on the 737 MAX on the final assembly line at Boeing's Renton plant, June 15, 2022, in Renton, Wash.
Operations
Boeing Issues 400+ Layoff Notices as Drastic Cuts Begin
The pink slips went out last week.
November 18, 2024
A Spirit Airlines 319 Airbus approaches Manchester Boston Regional Airport for a landing, Friday, June 2, 2023, in Manchester, N.H.
Operations
Spirit Airlines Files for Bankruptcy as Financial Losses Pile Up and Debt Payments Loom
Spirit has lost more than $2.5 billion since the start of 2020.
November 18, 2024
860a332d 26a3 4b6c B23a F9b7da1a8fc1
Operations
Hempitecture Receives $8.42M Grant to Build Hemp Processing Factory in U.S.
The facility will create 25 full-time jobs.
November 15, 2024