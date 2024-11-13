NAM Launches Seven-Figure Ad Campaign Urging PBM Reforms in Lame Duck

The National Association of Manufacturers announced the launch of a seven-figure video and digital advertising campaign that urges Congress to pass legislation that brings reform to pharmacy benefit managers (PBM), claiming that their practices increase healthcare costs for manufacturers and manufacturing workers.

According to the association's Q3 2024 Manufacturers’ Outlook Survey, NAM found that 78% of small manufacturers with fewer than 50 employees cited rising healthcare costs as a primary business challenge. This served as the top concern among small business respondents in the survey.

NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons issues the following statement: