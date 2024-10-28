TMC Transformers Invests in New Georgia Manufacturing Facility

International dry-type transformers manufacturer TMC Transformers USA Inc. announced it would invest more than $15.3 million over the next five years in a new manufacturing facility in Waynesboro and create at least 110 jobs.

Operations in Burke County have already started at the company’s first facility, and the new plant is expected to be operational at the beginning of 2026. TMC is now hiring for roles in management, administrative staff, production technicians, operators, testers, sales and quality control.

“After meeting with TMC's leadership in Italy, we were truly impressed by their warmth, hospitality and enthusiasm for their decision to invest in Georgia,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “The transformers TMC will manufacture in Burke County are critical in addressing energy infrastructure needs for the state and the nation."

This expansion comes after several recent manufacturing expansions in Georgia. In September, Shinsung Petrochemical, an automotive supplier, invested an additional $11.2M in a new manufacturing facility in Bryan County, creating an additional 30 manufacturing new jobs in the state.

This summer, GF Casting Solutions AG, which produces lightweight components for the mobility and energy industries, announced a more than $184 million investment in a new manufacturing facility in Augusta. The project will create 350 new jobs for Richmond County.

StandardAero, a leading provider of business aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services, began work on a $33 million expansion of their operations in Augusta. The expansion will create 90 new jobs in Richmond County.

