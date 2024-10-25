Taiwanese Semiconductor Chemical Supplier Opens First U.S. Facility in Phoenix

The plant will be a partner to the more than 200 semiconductor-related companies.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Oct 25, 2024
Tote
Sunlit Fluo & Chemical Co. Ltd.

Taiwanese semiconductor chemical supplier Sunlit Fluo & Chemical Co. Ltd. announced the opening of its first manufacturing facility outside of Asia, Sunlit Arizona, LLC. The $100 million plant, located in Phoenix, Arizona, will provide critical materials to support the U.S. semiconductor industry.

The 900,000-square-foot facility, built on 27 acres, is vertically integrated to optimize the production of high-purity hydrofluoric acid and other essential chemicals vital for semiconductor fabrication. Sunlit Arizona will be a partner to the more than 200 semiconductor-related companies in Arizona.

The plant’s first phase is expected to create more than 50 local jobs by early 2025, with plans to scale up to 100 employees as production expands and new phases of investment roll out. The facility will contribute to national security and economic resilience by bolstering domestic production capacity and advancing cutting-edge technologies.

2024 08 13 16 Sunlit Arizona Ok 0299Sunlit Fluo & Chemical Co. Ltd.

Arizona has attracted over 40 semiconductor-affiliated companies since 2020. These companies have contributed to more than $100 billion in investments and created over 16,000 jobs in the state.

Greater Phoenix also boasts one of the nation’s largest semiconductor-related talent pools, with over 140,000 workers employed in fields relevant to semiconductor manufacturing. Arizona universities produce 2,000 highly specialized semiconductor-related graduates annually, while over 35,000 students are currently enrolled in engineering programs across the state’s higher education institutions, according to the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC).

