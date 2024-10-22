John Deere Announces $13.5M Expansion to Reman Facility

John Deere announced a $13.5 million expansion to its Reman Core Center facility that will add 120,000 square feet.

The company expects to break ground on the expansion in mid-2025 and complete it in 2026. The investment will bring the facility’s total footprint to 400,000 square feet.

Most Read on Manufacturing.net

The facility, located in Strafford, Missouri, is one of several John Deere Reman facilities in the Springfield region. John Deere Reman remanufactures parts and components to deliver like-new performance at a lower cost, with reduced environmental impact.

John Deere began its Reman business 26 years ago as a joint venture with Springfield Remanufacturing Corporation before eventually acquiring the company. Today, John Deere Reman employs over 500 people and provides more than 2,000 different remanufactured products to customers across the globe, exporting one-third of what it produces.

Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.