Fictiv Launches Automated Design for Manufacturability for Injection Molding

Fictiv, a global digital manufacturing leader, announced the launch of its Automated Design for Manufacturability (DFM) for Injection Molding. Described as an industry-first by the company, this tool provides engineers with instant, actionable design feedback to enhance product quality and speed up time to market.

Combined with human expertise following automated DFM, it helps reduce the cycle of revisions, testing and mold validation. This new solution streamlines processes minimizes costly delays and optimizes injection molding tool designs from the outset.

Fictiv's automated, data-driven insights allow engineers to fine-tune their designs before production begins, saving time and reducing manufacturing costs. By incorporating Fictiv's automated DFM tools early in the design process, engineers can avoid bottlenecks in tooling, leading to faster time-to-market.

Key features of the Automated Injection Molding DFM include: