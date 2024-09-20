Hydro-Thermal Corporation Celebrates 90th Anniversary

Hydro-Thermal Corporation recently celebrated its 90-year history, from its beginnings in Wisconsin's paper mills to its current global presence in steam heating.

In the early 1930s, industrialist Harry Schauer revolutionized Wisconsin's paper mills with his Hydroheater technology, developed in collaboration with engineers at Kimberly-Clark. By 1934, the Hydroheater became a pivotal component in chemical reactions, heating byproducts and providing precise hot water, marking the beginning of a new era in industrial heating solutions.

The Zaiser family acquired the Hydroheater business in 1964, renaming it Hydro-Thermal Corporation. Under the leadership of Donald Zaiser, the company expanded its reach, serving industry giants like ADM, Cargill and Corn Products Company, significantly enhancing corn-based sugar production processes.

In 1979, the 2nd generation of the family legacy began with Gary Zaiser taking the helm and expanding the company's influence into the grain-based ethanol and chemical industries, forging collaborations with companies such as Ashland Chemical and EI DuPontI.

Under Gary’s guidance, Hydro-Thermal’s product line has greatly expanded as the Skid systems, Sanitary Hydroheater, Solaris heater and EZ Heater were introduced into the market. Additionally, patents were secured on many of our products to cement our product legacy into the market.

Jim Zaiser continues this three-generation legacy, driving product diversification, international expansion and system integration. Jim has aided in the launch of the Infuze heater, Silverline, NOH (Non-Obstructing Heater) and Hydron Sanitary Hydroheater, while continuing to explore in other markets such as brewing.

Hydro-Thermal remains a provider direct steam heating, continuing to serve the manufacturing in its roots and expanding its reach and implementation into many other industries including food, dairy, beverage, agriculture, renewable fuels, pharmaceuticals and wastewater.