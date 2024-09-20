Hydro-Thermal Corporation Celebrates 90th Anniversary

The company has served industry giants like ADM, Cargill and Corn Products Company.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Sep 20, 2024
Hydrothermal
Hydro-Thermal Corporation

Hydro-Thermal Corporation recently celebrated its 90-year history, from its beginnings in Wisconsin's paper mills to its current global presence in steam heating.

In the early 1930s, industrialist Harry Schauer revolutionized Wisconsin's paper mills with his Hydroheater technology, developed in collaboration with engineers at Kimberly-Clark. By 1934, the Hydroheater became a pivotal component in chemical reactions, heating byproducts and providing precise hot water, marking the beginning of a new era in industrial heating solutions.

The Zaiser family acquired the Hydroheater business in 1964, renaming it Hydro-Thermal Corporation. Under the leadership of Donald Zaiser, the company expanded its reach, serving industry giants like ADM, Cargill and Corn Products Company, significantly enhancing corn-based sugar production processes.

In 1979, the 2nd generation of the family legacy began with Gary Zaiser taking the helm and expanding the company's influence into the grain-based ethanol and chemical industries, forging collaborations with companies such as Ashland Chemical and EI DuPontI.

Under Gary’s guidance, Hydro-Thermal’s product line has greatly expanded as the Skid systems, Sanitary Hydroheater, Solaris heater and EZ Heater were introduced into the market. Additionally, patents were secured on many of our products to cement our product legacy into the market.

Jim Zaiser continues this three-generation legacy, driving product diversification, international expansion and system integration. Jim has aided in the launch of the Infuze heater, Silverline, NOH (Non-Obstructing Heater) and Hydron Sanitary Hydroheater, while continuing to explore in other markets such as brewing.

Hydro-Thermal remains a provider direct steam heating, continuing to serve the manufacturing in its roots and expanding its reach and implementation into many other industries including food, dairy, beverage, agriculture, renewable fuels, pharmaceuticals and wastewater.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 16, 2024
When landfills must keep their pipes free of obstructions, using a vibratory nozzle can help operators quickly and effectively clear hardened leachate and restore flow.
Eliminating Landfill Pipe Obstructions with Vibrating Nozzles
September 20, 2024
Fsp
Fabricated Steel Products Expansion Includes Robotic Assembly, Welding Line
September 20, 2024
P&g
P&G Announces $96M Expansion of Louisiana Facility
September 20, 2024
Related Stories
When landfills must keep their pipes free of obstructions, using a vibratory nozzle can help operators quickly and effectively clear hardened leachate and restore flow.
Operations
Eliminating Landfill Pipe Obstructions with Vibrating Nozzles
Fsp
Operations
Fabricated Steel Products Expansion Includes Robotic Assembly, Welding Line
P&g
Operations
P&G Announces $96M Expansion of Louisiana Facility
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 16, 2024
Fsp
Operations
Fabricated Steel Products Expansion Includes Robotic Assembly, Welding Line
The expansion will add 5,600 square feet of advanced fabrication space.
September 20, 2024
P&g
Operations
P&G Announces $96M Expansion of Louisiana Facility
The location has produced fabric care products for more than 50 years.
September 20, 2024
The Keep It Going Classic Clog from Crocs is made from 25% post-consumer recycled content sourced from old Crocs.
Operations
New Crocs Made from 25% Old Crocs
You can see the recycled shred in the shoes.
September 19, 2024
The logo for Tupperware Brands appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Operations
Tupperware Lifts the Lid on its Financial Problems with Bankruptcy Filing
The company's stock is down 75% this year.
September 19, 2024
An International Cutting Die (ICD) Die Station
Operations
Maxcess International Acquires International Cutting Die
"Basically, our customers can cut and convert any material."
September 19, 2024
Monsterjam
Operations
Monster Jam Looks to Inspire High School Students to Pursue Careers in Skilled Trades
Students will get hands-on experience as they work on the Monster Jam Mini Build.
September 19, 2024
In this undated photo released by the National Toy Hall of Fame showing the 12 finalists being considered for induction this year.
Operations
Balloons, Trampoline Finalists for Toy Hall of Fame
This year's nominees also include Transformers and a Pokémon card game.
September 18, 2024
General Mills headquarters, Minneapolis.
Operations
General Mills Agrees to Sell Its North American Yogurt Business
The deal includes the Yoplait, Go-Gurt and Oui brands.
September 18, 2024
A solid rocket motor developed by Ursa Major is preparing to be tested at its Berthoud, Colorado campus.
Operations
Ursa Major and U.S. Navy Make $25 Million Joint Investment in New Solid Rocket Motor Prototype
Ursa Major is set to expand rocket motor capabilities with $12.5 million joint investment.
September 18, 2024
Colorful Tupperware products are seen in Bellflower, Calif. on Aug. 5, 2011.
Operations
Iconic Tupperware Brands Seeks Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
The company revolutionized food storage.
September 18, 2024
Raytheon corporation corporate office entrance sign in Northern Virginia.
Operations
Raytheon Selected to Streamline Production U.S. Navy Radar Modules
Manufacturing advancements are expected to reduce production costs.
September 17, 2024
Boeing workers wave picket signs as they strike after union members voted to reject a contract offer, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, near the company's factory in Everett, Wash.
Operations
Boeing Considers Temporary Layoffs to Save Cash During Machinist Strike
The company will also reduce spending on suppliers because its business is in a "difficult period."
September 16, 2024
I Stock 1447453159
Operations
America’s Dairy Farms Are Disappearing; Milk Price Rules Are One Reason Why
The number of farms is down 95% since the 1970s.
September 16, 2024
I Stock 487920904
Operations
Ficodis Group Acquires Berliss Bearing
The New Jersey company manufactures and distributes bearings and mechanical seals.
September 16, 2024