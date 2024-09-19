Continuum Powders Helps Large Oil and Gas Company Recycle Nickel Alloy Parts

The company's powder-as-a-service offering was chosen to recycle Ni718 internal products.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Sep 19, 2024
A 3D-printed part (left) used in the oil and gas industry, transformed through precision machining (right) to meet exacting specifications.
A 3D-printed part (left) used in the oil and gas industry, transformed through precision machining (right) to meet exacting specifications.
Knust-Godwin

Knust-Godwin selected metal powders manufacturer Continuum Powders as the exclusive metal powders provider for a project supporting a large oil and gas customer needing to recycle nickel alloy parts.

The oil and gas company had a large amount of Ni718-grade internal products hitting end-of-life and needed a cost-effective means to recycle the parts. The company approached Knust-Godwin, who researched industry offerings to determine the best available solution. An existing Knust-Godwin customer recommended that the firm evaluate Continuum Powders.

A finished oil and gas component, featuring a specialized coating on the interior diameter to reduce wear and extend operational life.

“With the incredible advancements we’ve made in converting worn parts into new metal powders, it no longer makes sense to simply scrap those parts and purchase metal powders made from virgin metals," Continuum Powders CEO Rob Higby said.

Continuum Powders recycled end-of-life bulk parts with their proprietary, single-step Greyhound M2P platform and supplied Knust-Godwin with new, high-quality Ni718 through their Continuum Powder-as-a-Service (CPaaS).

Knust-Godwin was then able to manufacture new parts for their customer using a Renishaw RenAM500Q printer. Following this project, Knust-Godwin realized the power of using Continuum’s M2P process for recycling manufacturing by-products like oversized or sieved powder.

