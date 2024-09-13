NAM Welcomes Senate Commerce Lead Economic Adviser as New Chief Economist

The National Association of Manufacturers announced that Victoria Bloom, who was most recently the economist for the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee minority staff, joined the NAM and its 501(c)3 workforce development and education affiliate, the Manufacturing Institute, this summer.

“With Victoria joining the MI team as the head of research, we can look forward to augmenting the MI’s insights and tailored solutions to manufacturers’ hiring and retention challenges," MI President and Executive Director Carolyn Lee said. "Victoria will helm the development of a portfolio of studies, aimed at exploring our industry’s workforce and competitiveness obstacles and opportunities."

Bloom, who holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Louisiana State University and a master’s degree from George Mason University, previously worked for Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL), in addition to her work on the Senate Commerce Committee. As Senate Commerce Committee economist, she served as lead economic and budgetary adviser to Ranking Member Ted Cruz (R-TX) and the minority committee staff.

Bloom will work closely with NAM leadership to design and execute original research, including the NAM’s quarterly Manufacturers’ Outlook Survey. She will provide NAM members, policymakers and media with the latest economic analysis on trends impacting the manufacturing industry and workforce, as well as the broader economy.