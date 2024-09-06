Ara Partners Secures $335 Million for Permanent Magnet Manufacturing Facility

Following an agreement with General Motors to make rare earth permanent magnets.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Sep 6, 2024
Ev
iStock.com/Ralf Hahn

Ara Partners announced the closing of a $335 million non-recourse financing of a permanent magnet manufacturing facility in Sumter County, South Carolina.

The facility is owned by e-VAC Magnetics, LLC, a recently formed U.S. entity wholly owned by Ara Partners.

The financing follows the announcement in January 2023 of an agreement between e-VAC and General Motors for e-VAC to build a North American factory to make rare earth permanent magnets to be used in a wide range of GM's electric vehicles.

The facility will use locally sourced raw materials and will support GM for a minimum of 10 years.

In September of 2023, VAC received a Defense Production Act Title III grant from the Department of Defense in October of 2023. The funding was awarded via the Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization organization in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy.

In March 2024, VAC was also awarded a $111.9 million Qualifying Advanced Energy Project Tax Credit to advance the construction on the Facility. VAC also previously applied to the DOE's Loan Programs Office.

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 16, 2024
Ev
Ara Partners Secures $335 Million for Permanent Magnet Manufacturing Facility
September 6, 2024
BAE Systems has acquired Kirintec, a company that specializes in technology that counters IEDs and other electronic warfare products.
BAE Systems Acquires Counter IED, UAS Specialist Kirintec
September 4, 2024
Fda
Nearly 2,000 Drug Manufacturing Plants Are Overdue for FDA Inspections After COVID Delays
September 5, 2024
Related Stories
Grant Jeide wake surfs behind an electric sports boat made by California-based Arc Boats on the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta near Bethel Island, Calif. on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Operations
Sports Boats Set Out to Electrify Waters the Same Way Tesla Electrified Roads
Coil
Operations
Endicott Coil Company Celebrates 70 Years
Ams Expansion
Operations
Boeing Company Announces Manufacturing Expansion in Mississippi
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Ohio Custom Packaging Manufacturer Grows by 40% in 10 Months
Sponsored
Ohio Custom Packaging Manufacturer Grows by 40% in 10 Months
Value Added Packaging implemented a new management system and grew its headcount from 40 to 58 in just 10 months.
September 4, 2024
BAE Systems has acquired Kirintec, a company that specializes in technology that counters IEDs and other electronic warfare products.
Operations
BAE Systems Acquires Counter IED, UAS Specialist Kirintec
The company is looking to boost its electronic warfare portfolio.
September 4, 2024
Fda
Safety
Nearly 2,000 Drug Manufacturing Plants Are Overdue for FDA Inspections After COVID Delays
About 42% of the plants registered to produce drugs are overdue for safety and quality inspections.
September 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 1 21 40 Pm
Operations
3M Sells More than 300 Million Friction Shims
The small, thin steel part makes a big impact.
September 4, 2024
Recycling systems should be designed and maintained as an integrated system with post-installation support.
Operations
Recycling System Design: The Benefits of a Customized Single Provider Solution
Recycling equipment providers often manufacture only segments of a complete system.
September 4, 2024
Grant Jeide wake surfs behind an electric sports boat made by California-based Arc Boats on the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta near Bethel Island, Calif. on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Operations
Sports Boats Set Out to Electrify Waters the Same Way Tesla Electrified Roads
Arc Boats is starting with luxurious vessels likely to appeal to a small and affluent audience.
September 3, 2024
Coil
Operations
Endicott Coil Company Celebrates 70 Years
The company has worked with SpaceX and provided coils for advanced aerospace technologies.
September 3, 2024
I Stock 1473908664
Operations
Mini Fridge Maker Announces $21.4M Expansion in Michigan
The investment will create up to 200 new jobs.
August 30, 2024
Anheuser-Busch invested facility in Virginia.
Operations
Anheuser-Busch Announces $6.5 Million Investment in Virginia Brewery
The funds will be used on equipment and warehouse improvements.
August 30, 2024
The rupture disks install directly into an appropriate safety head to provide the best seal for the application operating conditions.
Operations
Rupture Disk Design Delivers High Performance Pressure Relief
While reducing the materials and energy traditionally spent in the manufacturing process.
August 30, 2024
The Pebble flow, surrounding by staff.
Operations
Electric RV Maker Pebble Opens 60,000-Square-Foot Manufacturing Facility in U.S.
The company's Pebble Flow Was developed by veterans from Apple, Tesla, Zoox, Rivian and SpaceX.
August 30, 2024
Solider holding a Saab AT4.
Operations
Saab Lands $494 Million Army Contract for Shoulder-Launched Munitions
The AT4 is a battle-tested, successful anti-armor weapon.
August 30, 2024
A U.S. Steel logo is seen on a water tower, May 2, 2019, at U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson Works in Braddock, Pa.
Operations
Nippon Steel Boosts Capital Commitment to U.S. Steel Plants
The company raised its capital commitment by more than $1 billion.
August 30, 2024
Software
Operations
Canvas GFX Joins Zebra Technologies’ PartnerConnect Alliance Partner Track
The Canvas Envision platform connects workers on the manufacturing shop floor.
August 30, 2024
Moving
Operations
Beamex Relocating U.S. Operations
The new site features over 11,000 square feet of space.
August 29, 2024